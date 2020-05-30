Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Wedding planning during a pandemic is an opportunity to plan smart

Why engaged couples should prioritize a prenup By Lisa Zeiderman, Matrimonial and Family Law Attorney, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst at Miller Zeiderman & Weiderkehr, LLP

By
Photo by Micheile Henderson on Unsplash
Photo by Micheile Henderson on Unsplash

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently signed an executive order allowing couples to marry remotely during the pandemic – and some who are in a hurry to tie the knot may opt for that approach.  A more popular choice among couples, however, will be to put their big celebration on hold, according to wedding planner Jennifer Evans who is helping a number of couples delay their nuptials into next year.

“My number one piece of advice to couples right now is: don’t wait to lock down a new date for your wedding,” Evans says.  “And make sure it’s far enough out so that you don’t have to reschedule it again, post-pandemic.”

Scrambling for a new date is not the only thing engaged couples should keep in mind when it comes to planning a wedding during this unprecedented time of uncertainty.  Couples should also take the time to start or continue working on their prenuptial agreements – something that can easily be accomplished remotely with the help of a qualified divorce attorney.

For those seeking to protect their assets as they enter into a marriage, the first step in drafting a personalized prenuptial agreement is to address a set of questions including but not limited to:

  • What property are we designating separate property as opposed to marital property?
  • What will be the definition of marital expenses? If one of you owns an apartment for example, should the mortgage be paid from your separate property while items such as utilities, groceries, dining out, be paid from marital account?
  • What should we do about current debt such as school loans and future debt?

Wedding planning – including financial planning – during the pandemic can actually be a great opportunity to have thoughtful discussions about the future.  While it can admittedly be uncomfortable to broach the subject of a prenup, it’s one thing that engaged couples should be prioritizing during this trying time.

Prenups may carry a negative connotation but they are simply agreements designed to serve as responsible considerations for two people who care about their finances and their future selves. They are not just for wealthy individuals, but for anyone who has made the decision to get married and thus by law, merge financial assets.

Without a prenup, marital property – property acquired during the marriage – is effectively up for grabs in the case of divorce and will be divided by the law of the state. Couples who devise a prenup take that control on themselves as opposed to a third party, which makes the process infinitely easier if in the end the marriage doesn’t last.

Planning a wedding offers many opportunities to be romantic, from selecting a wedding party and choosing flowers, to writing vows and picking out music. Let the prenup serve as a practical element of planning and take advantage of this extended period of time to put one into place.

Lisa Zeiderman, Matrimonial and Family Law Attorney, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst at Miller Zeiderman & Weiderkehr, LLP

Ms. Zeiderman, a Managing Partner, is extremely well qualified to handle complex financial and custody divorce matters. Named a 2019 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys, Ms. Zeiderman is also a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, a founding member of the American Academy of Certified Financial Litigators and a member of the panel for Attorneys for Children.

Always conscious of the costs of litigation, Ms. Zeiderman has negotiated and/or litigated custody and financial matters in the Family and Supreme Courts in New York and Kings counties and in the New York State counties of Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam and Dutchess.

Ms. Zeiderman has been lead trial counsel in matters of custody, modification of custody, equitable distribution of assets, child support, alimony, contempt hearings and relocation matters. She also has served as appellate counsel and successfully drafted and argued appeals including matters involving custody and relocation.

While handling high profile and high net worth cases, Ms. Zeiderman shows the utmost discretion and respect for her client’s privacy.

In addition to authoring a well-read blog on Psychology Today, “Legal Matters: Understanding Mental Health Issues as They Apply to Divorce and Child Custody,” Ms. Zeiderman has been published in The New York Law JournalDivorce Magazine, ThriveGlobal.com and the New York State Bar Association Family Review, among many others. She has been quoted on issues ranging from financial empowerment to tax issues to child custody in publications including USA TodayMarketwatchCNNMoneyThe Journal NewsBusiness InsiderBustle and Fatherly. She has also been featured on a host of podcasts that focus on divorce and family law.

Ms. Zeiderman’s approach to matrimonial and family law often includes, where necessary, enlisting an interdisciplinary team, including mental health professionals, financial advisors, career counselors and real estate advisors. This enables her to create a holistic approach for clients and their families going through a divorce that doesn’t begin and end with negotiating the settlement agreement.

Ms. Zeiderman has particular in-depth experience with cases that involve mental health issues including narcissism and borderline personality, and she regularly works with mental health professionals on these matters. She also has experience handling high-profile cases of interest to the media, and has a reputation for being exceptionally discreet regarding these kinds of cases.

Ms. Zeiderman, a Fordham University of Law graduate, has lectured for the New York State Bar Association, Family Law Section, on topics including Equitable Distribution of Assets, Valuation of Liquid Assets and Investments, Maintenance, Custody, Electronic Snooping and Discovery. She also has lectured for the New York Women’s Bar Association, the Association of Divorce Financial Planners, and the JCC in Manhattan on financial and custody related matters.

She currently sits on the Advisory Board of the American Academy of Certified Financial Litigators, is a member of the Legislative Committee of the Family Law Section for the New York State Bar Association and sits on the executive board of the Justice Brandeis Law Society. She is also a member of the New York State Bar Association, the New York Women’s Bar Association and the Westchester Bar Association.

Ms. Zeiderman also serves on the Executive Board of Savvy Ladies, Inc., a 501(c) 3 organization that provides free education and resources to help women achieve their financial independence.

Ms. Zeiderman, once divorced, has a 27-year-old daughter, and is remarried to the former president of what was the largest business management firm for high-profile show business clients, which had offices in Los Angeles and New York. Ms. Zeiderman formerly owned her own business in the fashion industry, and utilizes the negotiation tools she used every day on the streets of Seventh Avenue in her legal practice.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

wedding vow booklets on sheet
Community//

This is How to Avoid a Stressful Wedding Planning Experience

by Emma Britton
Emir Memedovski/Getty Images
Thriving Wallet//

Let’s Talk Money: How to Cope With Financial Stress When the Coronavirus Delays Your Wedding

by Sara Clemence
Tom Brakefield/Getty Images
Wisdom//

How The Lasting App Is Scaling Love Worldwide

by Steven Dziedzic

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.