Why Web Designers Need to Join the Accessibility Revolution

As reported extensively in the media, Domino’s was recently sued by a blind man who was unable to order pizza, because the Domino’s website wasn’t accessible for his screen reader. The pizza giant fought all the way to the Supreme Court to defend their right to field a non-accessible website, which gave the higher court the opportunity to make it quite clear that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) applies to the digital sphere as well as the physical one.



Although the ruling was a victory for pizza-lovers with disabilities, it left a bitter aftertaste. What made Domino’s choose to shell out thousands of dollars – indubitably more than it would cost to make their website accessible – in an attempt to prevent a significant portion of the population from ordering pizza online?



While some have already started making efforts to make their websites accessible, there’s still a long way to go before accessible internet is the norm. It’s time for web designers (and especially web design agencies) to wake up to their responsibilities and become full allies in the journey towards accessible internet.



If you’re wondering what accessible internet has to do with you, allow me to explain.

Who are all these disabled users?

Some 61 million Amercains, or 26% of the population, have a disability of some kind. That’s far too many for web designers to ignore. I reached out to Shir Ekerling, CEO of accessiBe, a start-up developing an automatic web accessibility solution, for his take. “The number of disabled users who are cut off from using the internet fully is enormous,” he said. “They are far too many to dismiss as marginal and irrelevant.”

There are many types of disabilities

When you think about designing for disabilities, you need to start by broadening your stereotype. Don’t only imagine internet users in wheelchairs; you’re designing for a far wider group than that. Think of Michael J. Fox, for example. He has Parkinson’s disease, which causes tremors that stop him from being able to click on a small field on a site.



16 million Americans have serious hearing and/or vision impairments.

10.8% of people with disabilities have serious cognitive disabilities that leave them confused and baffled by complicated sites and high-level language.

Another 13.7% have motor disabilities that make it difficult for them to click a mouse.

3.4 million Americans have epilepsy, many of whom have to be careful browsing the internet in case a flashing GIF or animation triggers a seizure.

Age brings disabilities

If you think you’ll never need an accessible website, you’re fooling yourself. Growing old brings disabilities, from arthritis to poor vision, which demand accessible websites in one way or another. After all, 40% of Americans aged over 65 have a disability, and the average American can expect to live to 78 years old.



Basically, you’ll probably only avoid being a disabled internet user if you die suddenly at a young age.

Temporary disabilities

If you consider all the times and situations when someone might need an accessible website, the definition of “disabled” stretches to include almost the entire population. “At different times and circumstances, even people who are entirely ‘able-bodied’ can be ‘disabled’ for a while,” commented Ekerling. “You don’t have to be disabled to need an accessible website.”



Consider just some of the situations in which you might need an accessible website, even if you are generally healthy and able-bodied:



You’re on a rattly, jerky train, desperately trying to finish some work, but the train is shaking so much that you can’t aim the mouse correctly.

You’re watching a video in a noisy park, so you need to use subtitles.

You’re pulling an all-nighter trying to finish a project, and the text is starting to get blurry. You wish you could improve the contrast and make the font a bit bigger.

You’re traveling and have nowhere to put your mouse, or you break your wrist and have a cast on for a few months and your weaker hand can’t manipulate the mouse properly, or your mouse stops working, or surgery or illness leaves you too weak to navigate a mouse, or you just hate mousepads. In all of these cases, you’d want to be able to use the keyboard to navigate the internet.

You’re in a rush trying to buy a new fridge before the Black Friday sale ends, and between the stress and the confusing website design, you can’t work out where the “buy” button is.

Does accessible web design matter?

In a word, yes. Today, we live our lives online. Ekerling points out that “It’s ironic that just when physical spaces are improving access, websites are still excluding users with disabilities. Websites that aren’t accessible should be seen as just as serious a barrier as non-accessible buildings.”



Vital services are increasingly available only online, including:



Ordering a cab

Booking a doctor’s appointment

Ordering takeout for dinner

Making an appointment at the hair stylist

Checking movie times

When there is an offline alternative, like a telephone appointment service, the hours are usually restricted and it takes much longer to complete the task. In fact, since Yellow Pages don’t deliver telephone directories any more, you can’t even find the number you need to call without going online first.



Anyone who tries to carry out basic daily tasks without using the internet is essentially penalized for being offline, but too many of the websites used for these tasks are still not fully accessible. According to accessiBe’s study which analyzed 10 million web pages, 98% of websites fail at meeting WCAG 2.1 AA accessibility guidelines.

How to join the accessible web revolution

Website accessibility centers around two issues. The first is creating an interface that is intuitive and clear, enables keyboard navigation, and can be easily adjusted to improve contrast, text size, and color without losing navigability. The next involves including tags and ARIA attributes on a code level, to support the screen readers used by blind people.



Web accessibility is mostly governed by WCAG guidelines. The ADA recommends AA level compliance, but it can be difficult to work out exactly what’s required. This guide drills down into the technical information about checking websites for ADA compliance, and how to identify exactly what to change to make it accessible.

Accessible web design means better design for all

In the 1990s, the new ADA bill required municipalities to lower the curbs on more sidewalks, making it easier for wheelchair users to navigate the dip from sidewalk to street when crossing the street. But wheelchair users weren’t the only ones who benefited; parents pushing strollers and shoppers pushing shopping carts also appreciated lowered curbs.



In a similar vein, accessible websites provide a better internet experience for everybody. As well as stepping up to our moral obligation to make sure that everybody, able-bodied and with disabilities, can access the services they need online, web designers should remember that whatever they build with accessible design is going to benefit every single user, including themselves.

