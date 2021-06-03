Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Weary Thursdays: Beatrice Lillie

The Artistry Of Fatigue and The Reality To Simply, Be! The Song, "Weary Of It All," By The Late, BEATRICE LILLIE!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Sometimes, everything isn’t as it seems. It doesn’t matter how successful we are, the glamorous lives we live, and so forth. We can be surrounded with all of the luxuries, that money can buy. And yet, it may not ever be enough to match our emotional comfort. In fact, the more “comfortable,” it may be, the more draining things may seem. Sometimes, artificial comforts deplete our very energy base. It may simply have the power to do so. Nevertheless, it moves to address the true nature of comfort, and emotional wellness!

Let’s get to the very heart of the matter. Luxury may not bring comfort, if one has not found emotional fulfillment. If an individual has not found that Spiritual stability, things can look out of place. That’s a reality! When it comes to space, luxury, comfort, and regular complements, people have the tendency to get sidetracked with the illusion. Sure. You may get the applause. However, it may not suffice for those internal feelings. Now, that’s real! Things don’t always turn out that way! Not at all!

Sometimes, flattery doesn’t work in our favor; neither do comfortable chairs! On the contrary, just some good ol’ fashion dose of reality can work wonders! Just being honest with ourselves, that what we have been working with, isn’t really working! So true! That’s the first battle. And, yes! It can be an uphill climb. Nevertheless, it’s well worth it! Oh yes! It’s worth the reality. Check. Double check!

Sometimes, Beautiful Dames (and Gents), it takes the right song to put us in the mood! It’s neither dreary, nor dull. Even more, it puts us in the perfect mood, for getting our minds and emotions, together! Definitely, together! That’s a reality, that so few discuss!

Just remember, that flattery is meaningless, should it deliver empty promises! Should the words be lackluster, and be void of nutrition, forget about acquiring any form of vitality from it. You are simply wasting your time, and efforts! Should a performance not return the very same high level energy, that one has given to the entertainer-forget about it! Guard your musicianship, theatrical, and performance abilities, for another time!

Beatrice Lillie

https://simple.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beatrice_Lillie#/media/File%3ABeatrice_Lillie_1950.jpg
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:BeatriceLillieByYousufKarsh.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=t3Djj58U55k
https://open.spotify.com/track/4hxESNvtkuU45q1pi2Q4Ua

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Unique Strategy to Deal with Any Problem

    by Ekaterina Notovich
    Man in a black sweater holding a cup of coffee and staring down at his computer.
    Community//

    5 ways to get out of your comfort zone and boost success

    by Justin Aldridge
    Open to the Universe
    Community//

    Open Yourself to the Universe

    by Patryk Sienkiewicz
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.