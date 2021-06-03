Weary Thursdays: Beatrice Lillie

Sometimes, everything isn’t as it seems. It doesn’t matter how successful we are, the glamorous lives we live, and so forth. We can be surrounded with all of the luxuries, that money can buy. And yet, it may not ever be enough to match our emotional comfort. In fact, the more “comfortable,” it may be, the more draining things may seem. Sometimes, artificial comforts deplete our very energy base. It may simply have the power to do so. Nevertheless, it moves to address the true nature of comfort, and emotional wellness!

Let’s get to the very heart of the matter. Luxury may not bring comfort, if one has not found emotional fulfillment. If an individual has not found that Spiritual stability, things can look out of place. That’s a reality! When it comes to space, luxury, comfort, and regular complements, people have the tendency to get sidetracked with the illusion. Sure. You may get the applause. However, it may not suffice for those internal feelings. Now, that’s real! Things don’t always turn out that way! Not at all!

Sometimes, flattery doesn’t work in our favor; neither do comfortable chairs! On the contrary, just some good ol’ fashion dose of reality can work wonders! Just being honest with ourselves, that what we have been working with, isn’t really working! So true! That’s the first battle. And, yes! It can be an uphill climb. Nevertheless, it’s well worth it! Oh yes! It’s worth the reality. Check. Double check!

Sometimes, Beautiful Dames (and Gents), it takes the right song to put us in the mood! It’s neither dreary, nor dull. Even more, it puts us in the perfect mood, for getting our minds and emotions, together! Definitely, together! That’s a reality, that so few discuss!

Just remember, that flattery is meaningless, should it deliver empty promises! Should the words be lackluster, and be void of nutrition, forget about acquiring any form of vitality from it. You are simply wasting your time, and efforts! Should a performance not return the very same high level energy, that one has given to the entertainer-forget about it! Guard your musicianship, theatrical, and performance abilities, for another time!

Beatrice Lillie