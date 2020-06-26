Wearing a mask during a pandemic – Facts that help you make a better choice

The novel coronavirus has devastated countries, lives, and economies. As the medical world is researching for a definite cure as people are getting used to the “new normal.” As a part of safety protocol wearing a mask in public is essential along with maintaining social distancing. It is done to stay secure from the virus transmission, which can save lives and help to flatten the curve.

Why should you wear face masks?

Several countries have been able to make a U-turn through safety protocols. Doctors and health experts from several countries and states have been asking people to wear masks when they step outside. The logic is simple – COVID-19 usually spreads from aerosols, i.e., tiny viral particles. And when we are in a crowded place, such as buses, trains and public gatherings we tend to breathe in aerosols. It happens when we unmindfully touch our face with a potentially infected hand. The use of alternative face protection masks can help us to stay secured against this. And as the lockdown is getting eased, wearing masks is essential to avoid the resurgence of COVID-19 positive cases.

The varied features of advanced face masks

The market provides multiple options for face masks. You can choose from the fabric masks you can place over the nose and mouth and fold and carry it with you. The fabric face masks can block the transfer of the large respiratory droplets expelled when a COVID-19 positive patient coughs, sneezes, and talks. The mask can block out the “droplet nuclei,” which the other person can inhale. Hence, people who have are vulnerable to respiratory issues and think they can fall prey to the virus should wear this mask. It will help them to spread and even attract the virus.

That aside, there are other alternative face protection masks available as well that are made of stretchy fabric. It is beneficial for mobile workers, professionals, doctors, dentists, therapists, beauticians, and the like. A few advantages of these masks are:

Can get stretched with the skin and stays in place.

Reduces the glass fog.

You have to adjust the mask frequently.

Reduces the gaps in the mouth and nose and gives a complete seal.

It is breathable and ready to wear.

It is disposable for more security and is perfect for every moderate activity.

There’s no cutting needed, and it is available with filter material.

Wearing the mask correctly

Your mask needs to fit you correctly, to work effectively. There shouldn’t be any gaps, which might be the case if you choose a loose-fitting mask. The fabric and build should be comfortable so that you can breathe comfortably and keep on wearing it for hours. Whether you are using a stretch-material or a fabric mask, it should be soft, so there are no marks after long hours. If your mask has elastic loops, adjust it correctly around your ears. Don’t stretch it unnecessarily so that the elastic becomes loose. The same is true with stretchable masks. Wear them with caution and care, so that it doesn’t lose out on its inherent properties to keep you secured from the virus.

Users need to wash the mask and ensure proper maintenance. Disposable masks are easy to maintain. You can browse online and search from the multiple masks that are available online.