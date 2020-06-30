“We want everyone to know that they are not alone in the struggles they face and give them anthems to sing through the ups and downs” With Ben Ari, Ed Cash, Scott Cash, Franni Rae Cash, Martin Cash and Andrew Bergthold

“We hope to create music and live lives that are honest. We want everyone to know that they are not alone in the struggles they face and give them anthems to sing through the ups and downs. There is something so healing about knowing we are all on a journey together and we hope our music allows people to join arms and truly love others and themselves.”

WeThe Kingdom is a multigenerational family of musicians, including esteemed producer and songwriter Ed Cash, Scott Cash, Franni Rae Cash, Martin Cash and Andrew Bergthold. An amalgamation of four different decades, We The Kingdom’s music embraces worship, rock, country, folk and pop. Their latest single, “Don’t Tread On Me” comes on the heels of their smash hit debut single, “Holy Water” which spent 5 consecutive weeks at no. 1 on the Billboard Christian AC chart and garnered 44+ million global streams. The band celebrates the full spectrum of human emotion, including the messy parts, aiming to embrace brokenness, honesty and redemption in their music.

Thank you for joining us! Can you share a story with us about what brought you all to this specific career path?

Martin: I grew up around music and musicians that really solidified my love for the craft, but I remember when I was 14 years old, I had a crazy experience playing the drums. I had the opportunity to play with Steve Jordan, who is a legendary drummer. We were able to learn and play together, which really opened my mind to thinking about pursuing music professionally. I would say that was the first big milestone that led me to pursuing this career.

What is your favorite or most interesting story that has happened to you since you got your start as a band?

Franni: “Before we started We The Kingdom, we were all pursuing our own music careers. Of course, we grew up playing music around the house growing up but there was never any intention to start a band with each other. It’s been a tradition of ours for the past several years to go play music for a YoungLife Camp in Georgia for a bunch of kids from Miami, FL. We would go down there together just for fun because it’s been something that has fired us up and inspired us. About 3 years ago at this camp, we found ourselves writing a song by the camp hot tub just for fun.. We accidentally ended up writing this song called ‘Dancing On The Waves’ and we all fell in love with it. It felt so magical when we wrote it that we ran around the hot tub shouting! It resonated with each one of us in our individual journeys and our journey as a family (and close friend). After that, we joked about starting a band and taking this song out on the road… and now here we are and it just keeps getting better”.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Ed: “When I was first getting into the business I got really into vintage gear. I had a dream of buying an old Class A Neve console. So — I bought an empty frame with the center section. It was going to fill it up with 1272’s and 1073‘s overtime. The frame with the center section and power supplies cost me $20,000. I’ll never forget the day that thing showed up on a delivery truck and as they rolled it into my garage I thought “oh crap, what have I done“. That thing sat in my garage for 20 years until one day when we remodeled our kitchen, a plumber installed the dishwasher wrong, and the water pipe exploded at 5 AM while I was out of town at a Coldplay concert. My wife called me while water was gushing and covering the house. Our brand new kitchen floors were destroyed, and so was the console right below them because the water had dripped through to the console. By the mercies of God I had an insurance adjuster come and found out the console had actually gained value and they wrote me an insurance check to cover the fully damaged and irreplaceable console!! Man, I was super grateful. I love vintage Neve, and still use 1073’s and 1272’s on all my drums, but I don’t think the way technology has turned and the importance of Instant recall in my setup that a vintage console would have ultimately worked for me.”

You recently released your new single, “Don’t Tread On Me” — congrats! What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Martin: “We’re so excited to see what our new single does and see how it touches people. We’ve got a few songs in the works right now, one in particular has a retro, 70’s flavor to it and it has to be one of my favorite projects so far. I just love the style and grew up listening to it, learning how to play it and just being inspired as a musician by it. It’s been fun to put our own modern take on it and write from an inspired place. We can’t wait to share it with you.

What are “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Ed:

Don’t get too zoomed in to any one element of the song so much so that you lose the 30,000 foot heart perspective on whether it’s connecting or not Find 2 to 3 people you really trust to give you honest and helpful feedback Make time to take care of your own heart away from music so that you won’t be trying to draw water from an empty well Iron sharpens iron. Collaboration is so powerful. Work with people you respect and who you know are better than you that will stretch you. Pray — ask God for clear direction every step of the way.

Which tips would you recommend to fellow artists in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Scott: “First and foremost, recognize that talent is not enough. You have to accompany it with work ethic and passion. Surround yourself with people with whom you feel comfortable being vulnerable and ask them to both call out and help you walk through your insecurities. Know yourself well enough to know how you best recharge.”

You are people of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Andrew: “We hope to create music and live lives that are honest. We want everyone to know that they are not alone in the struggles they face and give them anthems to sing through the ups and downs. There is something so healing about knowing we are all on a journey together and we hope our music allows people to join arms and truly love others and themselves.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Are there any particular people who you are grateful towards who helped you all get to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Scott: “My dad. When I was in elementary school, he would come in my room after he got off work with a financial calculator, teaching me about the importance of investing and being wise with my money. He taught me that all of that is only to be able to glorify God with what you’ve been given, no matter how great or small.” –Scott

What is your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Andrew: “Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one” — C.S. Lewis

This is why we write, and we hope our music creates more friends than fans!”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Franni: “Bob Goff!!! I read ‘Love Does’ and it totally refreshed my perspective on a lot of things. His bravery, genuine love for people and for God, and spirit of adventure are absolutely captivating.”