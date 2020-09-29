I was a little behind in watching The Social Dilemma due to being slammed with work stuff, but I had the chance to sit down with it last week, and what I learned has been stewing in my brain for the last couple of days. My conclusion is this….AI (Artificial Intelligence) has basically made us sheep, and unless we can get a grip on our own feelings and behavior, true change cannot take place. I feel like we have officially gone from a country of We The People to We The Sheeple. And because we typically go about our days in the state of unconsciousness, the only choice we have is to understand this and make different conscious decisions.

The Spirit and the Ego

We have two entities within us. We have our spirit self and our ego self. Imbalance almost ALWAYS occurs in our lives because we’re placing more emphasis and value on our ego self. And that’s where we have to take a step back and examine our intentions and how we truly feel on the inside. And while there were many powerful takeaways from The Social Dilemma but I’m going to focus on two of them for this post. The notion of lack, along with the lies being sold to us.

Lack

With companies constantly trying to sell us things to make us feel better or look better, or have a particular image, it’s easy to see how depression is rising the more we’re online along with the uptick of suicide rates because so many people feel like they are not enough nor do they feel they have enough. The internet is good at making us feel we’re lacking something. In her song, Hollywood Forever, K Flay says, “I’m hiding from mirrors….I’m frightened of sex….Despising my image…I’m enlightened and slightly obsessed…” She is certainly not the only person who feels this way. I notice my own behavior when it comes to needing some type of outside approval to make myself feel better. It’s a thing.

One way we can recognize whether it’s the ego or Spirit operating in our life in each moment is by looking at how we feel. I promise you, we were created to feel GOOD. Not bad. We were created from a source who knows nothing of lack and provides for us in abundance, and if you are not feeling good, you are most likely coming from your ego self. When you are in Spirit, it’s a whole different ballgame. In my book, I discuss this in much more detail but I encourage you, as a foundational point, if you are not feeling good, step away from the computer or your phone and get out in nature. Go for a walk, a hike, get in the ocean or a lake. Watch a sunset or sunrise. ANYTHING, just get out and see the beauty that is all around us every single day.

Lies

The second powerful takeaway I had from the film that I wanted to address today are the lies we’re being sold, especially from political parties… and honestly, yes, no party is perfect but we all know my feelings about this. But the simple fact of the matter is, yes, tech companies need to be fact checking before taking money from people who are selling us lies. Yes, it is their responsibility. (There are ways you can help do this… just go to Humane Tech.) In addition, your Facebook news feed gives you more of what you are into, so many of you are just getting a bunch of news that is indeed fake. All these conspiracy theories like Pizzagate and QAnon need to just stop. Stop buying into or being a part of the division. And I said this in a post a couple weeks ago, it makes me wonder if our laziness has surpassed our critical thinking skills.

As we are closing in on election time, I beg of you, please do true research. Please use your critical thinking skills. Please vote. Please check into how you’re feeling on a daily basis. Please notice your habits and addictions, especially your online addictions.

Is there anything you’re avoiding? Is there anything you’re putting off? What could you create to make a positive change in your life and the lives around you? Think about it. Also, please, if you get a chance to watch The Social Dilemma, I encourage you to do so.

Original post can be found at lindsaymanfredi.com.