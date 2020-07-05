Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

‘We The People’

“And That’s A Brilliant Glimpse of Insight!” ™

By
Photo by Jeffery Erhunse

“We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.” I love that phrase. I don’t know who first said it, but I’ve heard it said by former President Barack Obama, and I’ve read them in one of my favorite poems by poet June Jordan in her, Poem for South African Women, in Commemoration of the 40,000 women and children who, on August 9, 1956, presented themselves in bodily protest against the “dompass” or pass laws that prevented movement of Africans in South Africa, the capital of apartheid. The poem was presented at The United Nations, on August 9, 1978. Or perhaps, it’s the memory of the group Sweet Honey in the Rock, singing those words soulfully in their song, We are the Ones.

The first half of 2020 has come and gone. And, the world over has changed. I don’t know about you but I’m sitting on pins and needles waiting for the proverbial shoe to drop on 2020’s second act.

As we start this second act, we begin it in the celebration of freedom. Yet, this freedom is coming at a price for all of us. Us, We the People. And I don’t know about you, but I know we are the ones we’ve been waiting for.

We, who are the Mothers, Fathers, Teachers, Leaders, Activists, Pacifist, Liberals, Republicans, Progressives. We who live in the Urban core, Appalachia, Rural, Mountains, Coastal, or Suburbia. We, who are Black, White, Brown, Red, Yellow. We are the people, and we are the ones we’ve been waiting for.

But, waiting to do what? Our children and grandchildren are waiting for us to stop being afraid of each other. They are waiting for us to believe that the human experience is one that is shared by every man, woman and child. They are waiting for us to stop destroying each other and the planet. They are waiting for us to admit that our laws have been derived on inequality. They are waiting for us to make the world a better place.

They are waiting on us to stop judging one another on skin color, socio-economic status, education, gender, religion, size, hair color, eye color, language, sexual orientation. They are waiting. And we are the ones they are waiting for.

As tense as our communities are, we are standing on the precipice of change. To move our communities forward it will take voices of change, voices of anger, voices of reconciliation. No great change has ever come without great disruption.

I’m a disruptor, and I’m ready to leave the world better than I found it. I’m ready because we are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the people.

And, “That’s A Brilliant Glimpse of Insight.”

    Yolanda Webb, MA

    Yolanda is a businesswoman, photographer and executive leader.  Starting and running a successful entrepreneurial business for many years in the beauty space, she has also worked in the non-profit, public and human service sectors. Author, adovcate and philanthropist she has created the Brilliant Glimpse of Insight™ or B.G.I™ initiative. This initiative is to motivate and encourage leaders from all walks of life to lead with strength, courage, wisdom and emotional intelligence to help transform the lives of the people they serve.

    ™- Pending

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Connect with yourself” to write a book that sparks a movement, an interview with authors Sara Connell & Dawna Markova

    by Sara Connell
    Community//

    Hard Times Require Furious Dancing

    by Sheila K Collins, PhD
    Community//

    Goodbye to the Albatross

    by Katharine Vergel

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.