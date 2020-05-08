“We should be more thankful and give back more to nature and people in need.” With Dr. Ely Weinschneider & Sara Simackova

Before coronavirus was everything so quick — success, business, meeting and work. Now it is time to think about long term plans. Also people start to be more gentle to each other. Every email starts with a question about if you and your family are okay and safe. Brands started to focus on meaningful content for people not just to promote and sell. Also we just started to realize that we should be more thankful and give back more to nature and people in need. When this all ends and we will come back to our normal life, hopefully we will stick with these new habits.

Sara Simackova is a creative marketing producer with experience working in fashion, art and tech in Munich, Bologna and Prague.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Sure, thank you for the opportunity. Becoming a business owner was my dream since I was a little girl. I always wanted to be independent and create something meaningful with my team of people who will inspire me everyday. I studied film school, when I focused on movie production. Then I decided to gain experiences in marketing and I started to work for fashion european e-commerce BIBLOO. Later on I continued as an influencer freelance manager and worked mostly for US start-ups. In 2018 I decided with my classmate from film school to start our own creative studio Pure stuff focusing on branding. My dream became reality.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

A business book which influenced me and I am still practicing the method over and over is Business Model Generation by Alexander Osterwalder and Yves Pigneur. I used a canva model even in my personal life. Thanks to this book I started a career in marketing and also that is how Pure stuff studio started. With a business model canvas you can create functional strategies for your project or your own future.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

As a small business owner I feel this time as an opportunity. To stop and take the moment. Before coronavirus was everything so quick — success, business, meeting and work. Now it is time to think about long term plans. Also people start to be more gentle to each other. Every email starts with a question about if you and your family are okay and safe. Brands started to focus on meaningful content for people not just to promote and sell. Also we just started to realize that we should be more thankful and give back more to nature and people in need. When this all ends and we will come back to our normal life, hopefully we will stick with these new habits.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

What I can advise that everyone can do is to ask your close one how they really feel. At this time it is hard to be happy, because we, as people, feel a lot of responsibility. The most important part is to just listen. The other step is to follow accounts with positive news. Share the accounts and news with your friends and family. To those who lost job or must be at home it is a good idea to think about getting a pet from a shelter, because now you have time to train and be with the animal. If you have an animal share a photo of your pet with others. Also recommend family and friends interesting and educational books and apps. Sharing knowledge is the best thing we can do now. The last but not least tip is to ask a simple question: how can I help you right now?

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

In the work field you should focus on the long term plan of your business plan. In your free time I would suggest not reading the news. Focus on your creativity instead. Learn a new language, write a novel, draw your dog, plant a tree. Just keep your mind busy. If it is not helping and you are worried about your emotional health you should talk to a therapist and schedule an online meeting.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Anything is possible. As a life optimist I believe in that my whole life. I believed in that quote when I dreamed of working in the fashion industry, being part of a start-up world, working abroad in an international film company or having my own company with someone so talented that it would take my breath away. I believe that all happened because of my unbreakable belief, dedication and of course little bit of luck.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Me and the other founder Pepa Dvoracek are feeling responsible for social impact. We are helping non-profit companies with their communication strategies and creating campaigns for them. Like that non profit companies can wider their audience and spread their message more effectively. Soon we will reveal a campaign with the aim to support migrants who lost their jobs due to coronavirus.

