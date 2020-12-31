We should always listen to our heart: Usman Rao

They all know that dreams do not come true and also know that dreams don’t come true without doing anything, What do you think success will come to you naver rather you have to go to there looking for success When a child is born he does not know what will happen to his future we have to choose what is our future then we can become something in life some people say that we should have only one goal that’s absolutely wrong, You dream that you join the army but your height is low, Do you think whole life that I want to join the army? Will not be possible because your height is small, 1 try or 100 times.

So we should do for whom we are perfect Life itself shows us the way just try Today’s interview is also with a person who was 15 years old, he did not understand what to do.

That is the saying to go forward in life it is necessary to sit back in class, Something similar happened to Usman Rao, Today we will talk about such a person he did not mind studying, Usman’s dream was to become a doctor and he also worked hard for that but Usman’s dream could not be fulfilled due to low number in mathematics. Because of which he did not get further admission in Biology and since then, his mind did not start studying he went to college and came back without studying Usman had just thought that now he has to become his future big thing but continued to study together and after that, Usman passed the Bachelor of Commerce by bringing good marks. We asked him how you got such good marks when you went to very litter college? Usman said that What i was doing was not my future emphasis from family and I also tried study like some people when the exams were close and more marks than expected.

How did Usman set his career in entrepreneurship

Usman Rao, along with studies, gained a lot of knowledge with on the freelancer job and then created a channel on YouTube, and also created a website there was a lot of traffic on the website after that 2019 Usman launched his company named Jelly143 A digital marketing company after which the company had a good revenue and Usman’s name was included in the top 10 young entrepreneurs of Uttar Pradesh.

Usman belongs in Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh India, he is Indian Entrepreneur who is the CEO Jelly143.