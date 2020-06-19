“We need women who show their lives unfiltered” With Dr. William Seeds & Emma Nacewicz

We need women who show their lives unfiltered. We all have pimples, dimples, cellulite, back-acne, rolls and stretch marks. This doesn’t depict your level of health. “Health” can’t be measured by how you look or how much you weigh. I believe this is such an important message to spread, especially to the younger generation who are exposed to a higher level of diet culture due to social media.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emma Nacewicz, better known as Nutritional Blonde. She is a nutritionist who uses an Intuitive Eating, anti-diet approach to help women attain food freedom and break free from chronic dieting. She is a body-positive activist who coaches women to learn to love the skin that they’re in. She has been featured on Good Morning America, Buzzfeed, and The Daily Mail.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Absolutely! I’ve always been interested in nutrition, but unfortunately in my early 20’s found myself stuck in the spiral of yo-yo dieting that so many women engage in. This leads me down a path to having an unhealthy relationship with food, my body, and exercise. I stumbled upon Intuitive Eating and figured I had tried pretty much everything out there so why not give this try. It completely changed my life.

After finishing my degree in Nutrition and Dietetics, I decided to use my education, passion, and knowledge to help women escape that vicious dieting cycle and to learn that dieting is not the answer. Through online coaching, I am able to connect and guide women to the world of food freedom, all while increasing their health.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Always say YES.

I was asked to do an interview with a reporter in the UK. I thought it was pretty cool but didn’t expect much to come from it as I’m located in NY. Well about a month after my interview went life, I got a call from a producer of Good Morning America and asked if I would like to share my story on their show. I was SHOCKED. If I would have said no, I would have never been given the opportunity to share my story to millions of people and never of been able to connect with tons of women who share a similar story.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

You don’t have to be perfect to start. I was always waiting to help and waiting to share until I had everything perfect and in place. But the reality is, if you wait until everything is perfect, you will never start.

Perfection isn’t real. I have built a strong and beautiful community of women on stories of being imperfect.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My hubby! He is my biggest supporter and best friend. He believes in me when I don’t believe in myself.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

We need women who show their lives unfiltered. We all have pimples, dimples, cellulite, back-acne, rolls and stretch marks. This doesn’t depict your level of health. “Health” can’t be measured by how you look or how much you weigh. I believe this is such an important message to spread, especially to the younger generation who are exposed to a higher level of diet culture due to social media.

Can you share your top five“lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Start your day with a grateful heart

Waking up each morning is a gift. Take 1–2 minutes and either sit in silence or journal. Think or write down 3 things you are grateful for. See how quickly your mood and days change!

2. Social Media Detox

Do a social media detox and clear out your feed of anything, or anyone, who makes you think about your body in a negative way. Get rid of any accounts that make you obsess over food or fitness. You’ll soon find so much more peace while scrolling!

3. Give in to your sweet tooth cravings, without guilt

I know this sounds crazy, but actually allowing yourself something sweet after a meal (or when you crave it) will increase your body’s trust and awareness. Listen to your body. Trust me, you will not eat chocolate and sweets forever. Allowing yourself permission to have what you crave will actually decrease your cravings for it…insane right?

4. Honor your mental health

Mental health is just as, if not more, important than your physical health. If you feel you need a break take it. If you need someone to talk to reach out.

5. Change your self talk

Change the way you speak to yourself, and the language you use to describe your body. Speak to yourself how you would speak to your best friend or a loved one. If you wouldn’t say it to them, don’t say it to YOU.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

To put an end to the diet culture industry for good! This industry preys on insecurities to make millions. If we all didn’t want to change our bodies and learned to love the skin that we are in, we would be able to make a big impact.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started”?

Not everyone has your best interest at heart.

You need to get organized.

You need to learn to love public speaking

Understand taxes, or find someone who does

The best reward comes from the hardest work.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health. I personally suffer from anxiety and depression, so I am a big mental health supporter. I openly talk about it with my friends and on the ‘gram because I believe the more we talk about it, the more it will be normalized.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Come join me over on Instagram @nutritionalblonde

Thank you for these fantastic insights!