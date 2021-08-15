Contributor Log In/Sign Up
We Need to Talk More about Menopause

Did you know that mindfulness is proven to help perimenopause side-effects?

Mindfulness for menopause

In less than two weeks I’ll be turning the grand old age of 45. Up until now I’ve been saying I’m in my early 40s, but looks like I won’t be able to get away with that any more. 🙂

I’ve definitely started to notice some changes in my body and emotions, that can be attributed to perimenopause. There’s those occasional ‘is it hot on here or is it just me?’ moments, plus feeling like I have PMT on days when I’m not actually pre-menstrual! 

If you’re a similar age to me then maybe you can relate?

I recently watched the Channel 4 Davina McCall documentary, Sex, Myths and the Menopause, which I thought was really great for raising awareness. But I noticed there was one thing that didn’t get a mention in the documentary… mindfulness!

I was surprised it wasn’t included, because there is plenty of scientific evidence about how mindfulness can help ease side effects of perimenopause.

Scientific evidence 

clinical study by the Mayo Clinic found that taking an eight-week mindfulness course reduced symptoms of anxiety, irritability and depression in perimenopausal women.

Another study by US scientists found that taking a mindfulness course reduced the amount of distress and bother women experienced from hot flushes and night sweats.

With this in mind, I’ve decided to run my next Mindfulness for Health course exclusively for women experiencing perimenopause or menopause symptoms.

It will focus on mindfulness, meditation and mindful movement to help you manage this time of your life, while providing a supportive and safe environment for you to share with and support other women.

I’m running a free taster session, so if you’re over 40 and want to learn mindfulness skills in a supportive group environment, I’d love to have you join. See here to find out more

    Tammy Driver

    Tammy Driver, Mindfulness coach at The Mindful Diva

    Tammy Driver leads mindfulness courses for people with chronic health conditions and stress using mindfulness-based pain reduction (MBPR). In her role she helps people overcome suffering, reduce stress and restore their wellbeing. She is also an award winning health journalist with 20 years of experience on a variety of national and healthcare publications. Tammy is passionate about wellness and holistic healthcare - especially how mental health impacts our physical health. As well as running her mindfulness and coaching organisation, The Mindful Diva, she is co-founder of  Awakening Women's Circles - an online offering which started in 2020 to help women feeling alone during global lockdowns. Tammy is an accredited teacher with the leading mindfulness organisation Breathworks and a member of the British Association of Mindfulness Based Approaches (BAMBA).

