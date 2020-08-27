“We need to hold space.” With Beau Henderson & Veronica Torres Hazley

We need to hold space. Which means, sitting without judgement and attachment to their feelings or voices. If we allow people to be seen and be heard- this is powerful. We have to practice and be authentic with ourselves before we can heal others. But most people can read and feel your energy. So be consistent with your energy and share the goods.

As a part of my series about “How To Develop Mindfulness And Serenity During Stressful Or Uncertain Times”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Veronica Torres Hazley.

Veronica is the owner of V12 Yoga Studio in Dallas, Texas and the founder of Hey Chica! By Healthy Latina Lifestyle. She is a cultural community advocate for well being and leadership. She is most passionate about healing Communites of color and collaborating with mindful and conscious brands to support EQUITY to all. Her passion in mindfulness and self healing has been life changing for herself and her family. She truly believes we all have the power to heal ourselves and our communities.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I started practicing yoga almost 15 years ago. I experienced a great amount of stress working in the corporate community and needed an outlet to support a more holistic healing process. I was introduced to yoga by a friend and fell in love with the practice. I knew I wanted to bring a studio to downtown Dallas for all people and more importantly people of color. Dallas was very segregated when it came to yoga 15 years back. I studied, taught and then later expanded to that art of self care ritual healing and meditation.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Well, my Hey Chica Movement! Came from my meditation and new lifestyle practice. I began to notice things that no longer served me and let them go, it was amazing to see all the creativity and ideas that are opened to you during meditation. I was able to really focus on a purpose that moved me and act on it. I met a ton of new friends that align with my new self and began cultivating those relationships.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

I think leaders should allow people the freedom to be who they really are and embrace the diversity that comes with ideas, solutions and the opportunity to create a new culture in the corporate work space. Rigid environments with old and stale work rules don’t work anymore. Allow more flexibility and different ways to work happen.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I always go back to a book I was asked to read when I graduated from college. It is called Fierce Conversations. I still practice my communication skills from that book. It allowed me to really understand the power of speaking the truth and being intentional with the conversations you are having.

I also love the four agreements, and just sit. Great books.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

Being mindful is being conscious of everything you are doing. It’s the persona of actually “being” in every moment and not allowing your thoughts to guide that experience.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

When we are in the moment of what’s happening, we allow our heart and mind to be open to the messages, moments that are taking place. You hold space for an “opening” of connection with yourself. You don’t miss the meat of the moment. You also allow creativity and ideas to come to mind, at the right time and open your entire being to experience the emotions of the movements.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness and serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

COVID is the new awakening. It is the seeking of inside truth forcing us all to sit in silence with ourselves and deliver on the ongoing “ask” for finding our purpose and place in this life. When people are forced to look at themselves and ask those questions of self reflection is scares us, it makes us really hold ourselves accountable.

I also like to start with a practice of gratitude. Every morning, in your bed or seated- really journaling or giving gratitude thoughts to the things you have. Your life, your breath, money, family, pets, whatever you have. If you have nothing, the gratitude of the movement is enough.

Next, we need to allow ourselves to practice Surrender. I like to follow up the moon cycle to do this. The moon has a ton of energy power that we can use in big ways. From the new moon to the full moon, there is a blueprint to the starting of new and letting go of old. It’s pretty incredible.

also, if you don’t have a mediation practice with breathing and stretching or exercise. This would be the best time to start one. Allowing the emotion and the weight of what we are experiencing to be released is VITAL to the survival of these moments.

One last nugget- get grounded. Go outside and put your feet in the dirt and grass. Connect with the earth. There is healing in nature and it all starts with the roots. This is FREE.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

We need to hold space. Which means, sitting without judgement and attachment to their feelings or voices. If we allow people to be seen and be heard- this is powerful. We have to practice and be authentic with ourselves before we can heal others. But most people can read and feel your energy. So be consistent with your energy and share the goods.

Five steps:

Quiet Time with yourselves and your family

Read- connect with your mind and feed it

Rest- when you are tired, rest, restore, heal, drink water and allow yourself grace

Connect- speak to people, call friends, family, touch others with your voice and sound

Meditation- sit In quiet with intention. Ask your self to help you solve a problem or practice self compassion.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

Read about it, but practice. You have to find rituals and practice them EVERYDAY. Change your routine, walk, connect to earth, air and fire. (outside, inside breathing, and candles, sage). But set intentions and affirmations.

Most importantly- you have to want it more than you’re afraid of it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“People Can’t be what they can’t see”- This is important because if you are stressed, outraged, depressed, people will only see that. People will reflect the energy you are giving. If I am successful then the people around me will see that they can be successful. This applies to everything. BE GREAT, BE STRONG, BE OPTIMISTIC, bE LOVE, BE LIGHT and all will reflect.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I started HEY CHica! By Healthy Latina Lifestyle to change a culture of women and invite them to support one another and become up standers for leadership, community and legacy. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the movement.

