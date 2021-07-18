We Must Win the Race (against ourselves)

We’re living through difficult times, no doubt. We seem to be in conflict with everyone and everything: family members, coworkers, within countries, between countries, against nature, and generally everywhere we look there is chaos. The only way to restore order in our lives is by getting to the fountainhead that spews these disasters and stream the flux where it is meant to go instead of gushing all over the place and drowning everything in sight.

Without a sense that we are sliding helplessly toward a precipice, we will not be motivated to make any changes. Therefore, while the crises are necessary in order to motivate us, the sooner we get motivated and start changing our relations, the lower the price we will have to pay for our hatred. Michael Laitman

If we look for the fountainhead, we won’t find it anywhere since it is nowhere outside of us or within us; it is between us. The crux of the problem is that we treat each other hatefully. Among family members, coworkers, within countries, between countries, against nature, and generally everywhere we look, hatred sets the tone. Hate destroys, and when it sets the tone everywhere, it destroys everything.

A member of the Bundeswehr forces, surrounded by partially submerged cars, wades through the flood water following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Imagine how people would feel toward each other if they all decided together to put an end to the common enemy, to the mutual hatred between them? Understandably, everyone who hates feels that there is a solid ground to the hatred. But if everyone hates, there is total destruction and everyone loses. Therefore, only if everyone decides to cultivate friendship instead of enmity, rise above our just causes and declare that hatred is our common foe, only then will it be possible to reverse the world’s trajectory toward mass destruction in humanity.

The crises are not only showing us that we are hateful; they are also our best, and in fact only impetus to nurture amity and harmony among us. Without a sense that we are sliding helplessly toward a precipice, we will not be motivated to make any changes. Therefore, while the crises are necessary in order to motivate us, the sooner we get motivated and start changing our relations, the lower the price we will have to pay for our hatred.