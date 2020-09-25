We live in a virtual world, everything is going virtual – Tim Da Jeweler

For centuries, jewelry has been one of the most powerful stylistic assets that an individual can showcase. Each ring, earring, and necklace serves as its own fashion statement. However, due to the surge in new technology and emphasis on custom designs, the jewelry industry has evolved. While this innovation has left some behind, it’s created tremendous opportunities for others.

Among them is African American Jeweler expert, Tim Da Jeweler from Pittsburg, California. Tim is shaping out to be one of the most renowned custom Jewelers in the Bay Area. He is also the creative mind behind the company TSV Jewelers, a boutique that designs men’s Hip Hop jewelry.

Tim is a multi-dimensional artist, specializing in both custom pieces and mass-market jewelry. It all started when he began selling earrings while working at his insurance job full-time. In time, Tim found himself adding to his offerings with bracelets, chains, and pendants. The final step was learning how to design custom pieces.

Today, Tim designs pieces with VS, moissanite, VVS, real diamonds, lab simulated diamonds, CZ stones, and more. In short, Tim has developed the ability to work with nearly anything that the industry has to offer. “ Diversifying my craft was something important to me, I wanted to be able to serve a wide range of customers.“

One of Tim’s many unique features is that he works with all budgets. “A lot of cats want to look a certain way but can’t afford it.” One of the major innovations within the industry is lab simulated diamonds, a cheaper option that maintains the high-quality visual aesthetics of real diamonds. These innovations have given Tim the ability to create custom pieces for a much larger audience than other jewelers.

Furthermore, TSV jeweler is 100% virtual, enabling Tim to design for customers across the nation and beyond.

In the future, Tim plans to continue perfecting his craft and scaling TSV Jewelers. He’s already had the chance to work with artists and celebrities like DB the General, Tour from Black Ink, Nia Kay, Cory from MTV, but plans to work with many more.

But he also wants to begin developing his personal brand as Tim Da Jeweler. “There are very few black jewelers on the scene, it’s an honor that I can be one of them. I think it’s important that I try my best to increase my own visibility so that others know it’s possible.”