Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

We know it is tedious to earn money and easy to spend. Get into the habit of thinking positively about money.

Belief about money Affirmations about money, such as money flow abundantly in my life, are the first step towards accomplishing it by believing. Believe that you can make money, providing you the confidence to perform your tasks to earn money.  Avoid unnecessary expenses Prioritize your needs and reduce your wants. When you stop spending on […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Belief about money

Affirmations about money, such as money flow abundantly in my life, are the first step towards accomplishing it by believing. Believe that you can make money, providing you the confidence to perform your tasks to earn money. 

Avoid unnecessary expenses

Prioritize your needs and reduce your wants. When you stop spending on things you want than a need, you may end up with insufficient money. Refrain from being indulgent in social habits. 

Make it a habit to save money

Small drops make a big ocean is a saying. Start saving a little every month apart from spending for needy expenses. These small savings every month will contribute to a substantial amount.

Eating healthy 

Most often, it becomes difficult to eat healthy as it is tempting to eat junk. Healthy eating habits can save money. Junk foods and eating outside can drill a hole in your pocket. Good eating habits track your calories, in turn helping you lead a healthy lifestyle. 

When it comes to money, it is complicated, as currency is fluctuating; hence careful spending habits can save you from debts. Giving in temptations rarely, and having healthy money habits can save your money.

    Archana Kini, Psychotherapist

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    3 Habits That Will Help You Save Money

    by Rabia Tanveer
    Community//

    7 Habits to Help You Stay On Top of Your Finances

    by Joe Resendiz
    living stingy
    Community//

    11 Simple Living Stingy Tips To Reach Your Goals

    by Ryan Luke
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.