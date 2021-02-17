We Grow in the Direction of What We Regularly Focus On

Practicing gratitude can be an absolute game-changer.

This year, I’ve found myself realizing more and more how gratitude and thankfulness are really a daily practice. Maybe even a moment-by-moment practice. Taking time to value the many small moments in a day…whether it’s the joy they bring, the lessons they teach, or the peace they instill…has been instrumental in improving my well-being over the last year.

l believe it’s because these moments add up to the mosaic that is life and taking time to honor each and what it means really helps us focus on what’s important and valuable in our lives.

Most of us know it’s important to express thanks to the people who help us, or silently acknowledge the things we are grateful for in life. But did you know being grateful offers certain health benefits as well?

From strengthening our immune systems and improving sleep patterns to experiencing more optimism and feeling less lonely and isolated, simply being grateful can truly bring a whole new perspective to our daily lives.

There are so many reasons to be thankful, but below are a few of the most impactful and meaningful to me:

My family

My friends

Nature—my constant when things get crazy

Sunny days

A good tv show 🙂

For me, focusing on the GOOD, the joyful, and the happy is one of the best things I can do to maintain a positive outlook. If you would like to share what you are grateful for, I would love to hear it!



As always, I am thankful for YOU. To reach out or discuss the benefits of gratitude further, let’s get in touch!