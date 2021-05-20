“We experience longevity, expanded creativity, and improved problem-solving capabilities”, Dawn Burnett and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

When we practice gratitude, we revive the brain by waking up a natural function inside of the brain causing it to grow, allowing flow to happen in life. This in return improves our overall health. We start to feel like life is worth living creating a great mental health feedback loop; increasing resilience, we bounce back easier from the challenges of life. We experience longevity, expanded creativity, and improved problem-solving capabilities.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Dawn Burnett.

Best Selling Author, Divorce Lifestyle Consultant & Mentor, Dawn Burnett is passionate about helping people divorce situations that are no longer serving their higher self. Dawn is a regular fixture on the high-profile airways of national television, she takes the dirty out of divorce and believes we can all access a healthier, more balanced life by using natural approaches for boosting our energy, purifying our eating regimes, and recalibrating the connection between mind and body. In doing so we can unlock fears, push past barriers and live the life we’ve been dreaming of. Dawn is a Song-Writer, TV host, International Award Winning TV producer, Actress and founder of the #SHEROproject.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I have experienced a lot of trauma in life from growing up in a broken home to abuse and domestic violence. It was a monumental decision for me to leave a 15 ½ year abusive marriage, take our 2 kids and move 1235 miles away to a place I did not know so I could deal and heal. I graduated with an honors degree in Alternative Medicine, survived a hit and run drunk driving accident that nearly killed my son and I, and I made a mindful decision to hit the ground running creating a life by design, instead of by default. From appearing on National Television, to getting endorsed by celebrities, and my book published with a major publisher, everything started unfolding and flowing in perfect synchrinicity to the level in which I was prepared to show up. I founded the #SHEROproject; abused women that have transformed their lives and are positively impacting the world. The desire to help other women thrive instead of survive became so great that I decided to set up a mentorship program, host Taking the Dirty Out Of Divorce TV show and now segwaying into IGTV for Mindset Monday Meetup; inspiring women around the world to divorce the things in life that no longer serve their highest good and to set their mindset in a positive direction so they too can live a fulfilled life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting story is deciding to create the #SHEROproject. When I stepped out to follow the calling it was amazing the women and their incredible stories that showed up. Sponsors were secured and the interviews flowed. Then I was asked by the owner of Notoriety Network to have 4 other women fly to Vegas last February to film the #SHERO Project special. It’s there in hearing their comments on how working with me on the Project and sharing their SHERO stories have freed them and positively impacted their lives. You just never know when you step out like that what affect you are having on others. We now have formed a SHERO sisterhood amongst us and the #SHEROproject has aired around the world. Here’s the link to that TV special https://www.notorietychannels.com/specials-shero

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

It’s actually a positive affirmation that I supply to my clients and that’s Everything in life is better when I take a deep breath and stay in flow. This quote is a great reminder that what we resist in life persists, so if you want more flow and ease in life then allow the energy to flow. I too have to work on my mindset on a daily basis, it’s like working out in the gym; it’s a commitment to a practice that produces great results. When I was trying to find a Traditional Publisher for my comedy dating book Connect How To Know If He’s Really Your Man I felt I was at a loss; no matter what literary agent I turned to it was another NO. Until one day, I turned on a Super Soul Sunday interview with Jack Canfield and Oprah; there Jack was talking about a publishing house in Florida that published Chicken Soup For The Soul. I knew then that was my answer; I took a deep breath, called my Independent publisher requesting for him to represent me as a literary agent and things began to flow. A book deal with HCI and a tour of the publishing house.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Yes, Dr. Caroline Leaf’s book Who Switched Off My Brain. I was attending EU for my degree in Alternative Medicine and I was doing extensive study on mind-body connection and I came across Dr. Leaf’s book. During that time I was in a toxic marriage and constantly getting sick. Once I read her book, I realized that the past 40 years of negative experiences/emotions was affecting my health; that thoughts are stored as deep as our cellular level. This was a wake up call and I applied what I learned both in Dr. Leaf’s book and in college; I completely reversed my health conditions and got a divorce. I have been thriving for the past 12 years and created a dream life.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes I am working on a project called DreamHER, stories of women that gave up all the were attached to in the way of financial security and went all in to achieve their dreams. Today they are running 7 and 8 figure companies. The project will help women around their world to realize their power and capabilities and encourage them to go after their dreams, empowering greatness and the possibility of living the life they’ve been dreaming of.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The person who has stuck by my side for the past 23 years and is my best friend today, Deb, she helped me the most. She awaked my spirit by introducing me to the mindset greats like Mike Dooley and Esther Hicks.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

When you exercise an attitude of gratitude; expressing thanks for what is in the present moment, your brain releases neurotransmitters and neurohormones that boost your mood; creating focus and clear thinking. That attitude of gratitude activates a flow of healthy energy through the brain and body, which enhances your mental and physical health.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

Due to upbringing and negative experiences we are programmed to mostly think negative. Experiences and thoughts as previously stated are stored at a cellular level, they are so powerful that if negative they can make us sick and derail our lives.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Well to start with expressing gratitude on a daily basis boosts our mood and in return we experience a happier life and cultivate better relationships. Practicing gratitude helps to reduce stress, improves self-esteem, and increases mental strength.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Our mind, which is designed for survival and separate yet connected to the brain, is how we think, feel, and choose. Our brain is designed for positive but due to past experiences that are stored at a cellular level, we tend to lean on the negative thinking side which creates an imbalance in the brain; we are going against the natural design of our brain. So by shifting our mind to a state of gratitude it improves depression and anxiety. It is essential for overcoming difficult situations and achieving success.

When we practice gratitude, we revive the brain by waking up a natural function inside of the brain causing it to grow, allowing flow to happen in life. This in return improves our overall health. We start to feel like life is worth living creating a great mental health feedback loop; increasing resilience, we bounce back easier from the challenges of life. We experience longevity, expanded creativity, and improved problem-solving capabilities.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Gratitude is so powerful it can stabilize our DNA, improve cellular health, clearer thinking, better reasoning capabilities, improved immune function and reduce inflammation. The story that would tie in with all of these is when I left that 15–½ year toxic, abusive relationship. The process first started with the knowing, so learning and awakening my spirit to the steps I needed to take to heal my life. I had to remove myself from the toxic environment, move away from the reminder of that environment, clean up my eating and lifestyle habits, incorporate meditation, yoga, and juicing all while keeping a daily gratitude journal to shift my mindset to positive thinking and reprogram my mind, knowing that what I focused on would expand. With all of that taking place I became well; improved my immune function by reducing inflammation in my body. Now my mind and body was connected, working in perfect synchronicity, so I had better reasoning skills for decision making and that’s when I was able to make a mindful decision to live my life by design instead of by default.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

Yes we have all been there at some point in our lives when it feels like things just aren’t working out in our favor. But when we shift our focus onto the things that bring us joy and express gratitude for the things that are working out that’s when we open ourselves up to new possibilities. So when we change the way we view things the things around us start to change. The number one most powerful practice one can do on a daily basis is keep a gratitude journal because what we focus on, we get more of.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

Yes if you follow me on Instagram at @Iamdawnburnett and tune into Mindset Monday Meetups I talk about gratitude and the importance of mindset on a weekly basis. Gratitude is the number one way to boost your emotions and raise your vibrational level of energy so greatness can flow in because what we focus on expands.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The #SHEROproject has created a movement and will be further expanded upon in future. We will forever be SHERO sisters. Here’s a link to the #SHEROproject site https://sheroprojectmvmt.org/

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

The best way to follow my work is to visit dawnburnett.com you will find all of the links to my work on the site.

