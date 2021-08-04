Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

We can forgive without needing to tell them, without having to engage again, ever. Forgiveness is a gift to and for ourselves. 

Mindfulness Hacks @mindfullyyours.ca

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Not surprisingly, I had a few questions about (and resistance to) last week’s mindful hack. It said: Forgiveness is a journey of letting go, and well worth the trip.

The resistance seemed mostly to come from a place of indignation – why should someone who doesn’t deserve forgiveness be absolved? And that’s a totally fair question, but one that comes from a different perspective than the one I’m offering. I am not suggesting that we should consider giving a free pass to the one who wrongs us. I am not suggesting that we submit to being treated more poorly than we know we deserve. I am not suggesting we make this about them at all! On the contrary – forgiveness isn’t about what they deserve, it’s about what we do. It’s about taking our power back, deciding that we are not going to play the role of victim so that another’s bad behaviour is rewarded. It’s about realizing that their wrongdoing is on themand our wishing things were different is on us

The other thing about forgiveness is that it never needs to be spoken. We don’t ever need to tell our tormentor that what they’ve done is okay, or that we’ve let go of the hurt they’ve caused. Because again, this isn’t about them in any way – it’s about us and our own freedom from the hold a past grudge might otherwise have on us. So in addition to what I offered last week I’ll further it with this:

We can forgive without needing to tell them, without having to engage again, ever. Forgiveness is a gift to and for ourselves. 

    Adriane David, Mindfulness-based Coach, Facilitator & Consultant

    Adriane is a speaker, workshop facilitator and coach, teaching and guiding with an approach rooted in mindfulness and applied positive psychology (APP). She spent more than 20 years in the corporate world, striving for achievement and balance. It wasn't until she learned and began practicing these techniques, herself, that she found both. The impact these concepts and processes have had on her life inspired a passion for sharing it with others, especially those driven leaders who, while motivated, remain uncertain how to fit these theories and techniques into their already too-busy lives.

     

    Adriane works with business, community and organizational leaders to achieve their personal and professional goals, and help them overcome challenges – real or perceived. In addition to one-one-one and group coaching, she runs workshops and facilitates talks for corporations on the topics of mindfulness and APP. The impact even introductory concepts have on individuals can be transformative within organizations and she feels honoured and privileged to enable that.

     

    Adriane's educational background reflects her interests and fuels her practice. She has a BscH in psychology, an honours MBA, and certificate in the Foundations of Applied Mindfulness Meditation, all from the University of Toronto. She has taken coaching training with both CTI in Toronto and the Flourishing Center in New York City. Most recently, she received a certification in Applied Positive Psychology and is currently enrolled in a 2-year Mindful Meditation Teacher Certification Program.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    Forgiving the Unforgivable

    by Emily J. Hooks
    Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    How We Think About Forgiveness at Different Ages

    by Robert Enright
    Community//

    Peace of Mind: Our One True Goal

    by Johnnie Calloway
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.