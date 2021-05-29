We Asked an Expert How to Give the Most Relaxing Head Massage Ever

Introduction

So, you have been looking forward to your hair appointment for weeks. Maybe you have a new haircut or paint, but it’s unlikely to be the highlight of your day. What’s the best part? During your shampoo and condition session, you’ll get a soothing head massage.

We all enjoy the part of our appointment where we get a head massage, so why would not we want to feel as comfortable at home–especially now? A short head massage is a great way to add some self-care to your routine. It also comes with a slew of advantages. We asked a well-known and expert hairstylist to give the most soothing head massage ever to you or someone you meet.

Basic Massage Techniques

Try to massage the person's head with long, gentle strokes. Slow strokes are more comfortable than quick ones. In addition, slower movements are more calming than faster movements.

1- Make light circular movements around the person’s head with your fingertips. Work your way from back to front, then front to back. With this motion, you will go over your head a couple of times.

2- Cup the person’s neck with one hand. Rub the neck gently on the one hand with the thumb and the other side with the other digits. Move your neck up and down. Instead of rubbing on top of the skin, try to move it while you massage.

3- Use your thumbs at the base of your head to massage yourself. Massage the base of your head with one thumb on either side of your head in circular movements. Since you’re carrying a lot of stress in this area, some gentle massaging can help.

4- Run your fingers through your hair at the temples. This technique can be used on anyone else, but it works just as well on yourself. Your palms’ heels could end up over your temples. Drive upward with light pressure for a few seconds. This technique can be applied to any part of the brain.

A Deep Massage for head

You will add more pressure with a deep massage, and it'll be easier for both of you if the individual is lying down. It would help if you were facing them at the top of their head, and they should be facing you.

1- To begin, place your hands underneath the person’s head. Stroke up the back of your neck to the base of your skull. For a brief moment, place your fingertips on the ridge at the back of your head. Starting at the base of the head, rub in a circular motion.

This is not the same as a traditional massage, where you cup your hand around the throat. You’re just massaging with your fingertips here.

2- Your circles will get more significant when you go up the head, and you can apply a little more pressure, which sets it apart from an essential massage. The strokes in a simple massage are usually light.

3- Use your thumbs in addition to your other fingers to make motions in a deep massage, and don’t forget to massage the crown. Step up into the hair at the temples for extended, slow circles.

4- Gently stroke the person’s head from back to front with your fingertips. Gather bits of hair and gently pull outward when you return. As you step backwards, continue tugging on various pieces.

How to give yourself a head massage?

1-Please remember that if you have long, luscious locks that hide your face, this massage may be a little tricky – so tuck your hair behind your ears before you begin (or pull it out of the way completely). Alternatively, if you don’t have hair, you may need to adjust the massage as you go, but the results should be the same.

It is worth noting that you should always consult your doctor first if you have a medical or skin condition. With that out of the way, let’s get started on the steps!

Take a deep breath before touching your head (or any other part of your body) for a head massage (or any massage). Inhale deeply through your nose, taking in as much air as possible, and then exhale deeply through your nose. Allow your abdomen to rise with each inhales and then fall with each exhale.

2-As you exhale, visualize your stress or tension leaving your body in the same way that air does. Take it easy your shoulders on the out-breath if possible. Your shoulders can be a problem area where stress and tension are stored along with your head and face.

The next step is to run your fingers through the length of your hair while continuing to breathe. Begin at the top of your head, close to your scalp, and work your way down your hair. You can make this move as gentle or as firm as you want. A softer touch can be just as effective as a firm one, so pay attention to your body.

If you have thick, curly hair, it’s a good idea to comb it before getting a massage to keep your fingers from getting caught in knots. It’s also fine to adjust the massage so that you only work your scalp and not your hair’s length.

3- The next step in the massage is to shampoo your hair as if you were in the shower. Slowly work your way around the scalp area with your fingers until you reach the base of the skull.

Remember that you want to work with the breath rather than against it. Begin the motion by inhaling, then exhaling once you’ve reached the bottom of your hair or skull.

4- Even though you continue to rub the top of your head with your thumbs, move on to massaging the base of your skull. You’re massaging the suboccipital muscles, which are a common source of tension headaches.

The same best way to do this is to massage in circles, but it’s important to listen to your body again. You should listen if another movement or gesture feels better.

5- Once you’re happy with steps three and four, smooth your hair back out and make relaxed fists with your hands. Tap along the sides of your temples, then back up to your scalp area as many times as you’d like.

6-Finally, gently lift your hands off the scalp and place them, palms down, on the area. Close your eyes and feel the calming energy of your hands move to your head as you do this. You’re letting go of the negative energy and replacing it with positive.