We are what we repeatedly do.

We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit. —Aristotle

By

I assume that you want to create a profound impact in this world and this means a lot to you. I also am aware that this is creating a sense of urgency that at times wants you to move very quickly , that sometimes you move without introspection. This may result in you getting frustrated and get you off track towards creating the mark you want to create. Here is what I do when I get frustrated;

1. Acknowledge your feelings – Whenever I  find myself with obsessive thoughts , I never try to control them or avoid them. The more I  avoid the more stronger it becomes. If we begin to avoid one wave of intense thought with another, we end up with an infinite sea of never ending waves. We may know our feelings or they may come to us just like that. The trick is to acknowledge the feeling, the moment you acknowledge you take back the power from the feeling that controls you. By acknowledging you are also trying to understand the concerns or risk that needs to be addressed. So I tell myself , “Thank you for knocking on my door! I acknowledge that you exist.”

2. Never treat the symptoms, begin to address the underlining issue resulting in the symptoms. I begin by asking my compulsive thoughts – what are it’s positive intentions. And I further ask the thoughts to identify three possible solutions to the concern. Once I am able to identify the solutions, I begin analysing which solution is the best for the situation. I do a detailed analysis by evaluating pros and cons for each solutions provided.

3. You can do a complete detox by isolating yourself from social media , society , friends , family and anything that causes you to stir up . Once in 3 months I begin to do a series of detox such as digital and emotional. During my 3 day detox I maintain a journal to record my thoughts during this period. You can follow this activity for 3 days through 7 days.

4.Begin to think about what is the ultimate goal in your life , what would result in a fulfilled life. What are the things that prompts to your life being lived? What kind of legacy would you want to leave behind when you ar gone ? I begin answering these questions on the day after the detox period . By reflecting on my purpose after my detox period I get a better perspective about my life with my distractions nullified completely.

Are your ready for an emotional detox before you begin 2020?

Smruthi Simha, Leadership and Executive Coach

Smruthi is a Leadership and Executive Coach (ICF) , who has designed and facilitated programs to help individuals in peak performance, goal setting, stakeholder management, dealing with difficult people building confidence and many more. She is also a Licensed NLP coach (SNLP) and Ericksonian Hypnotherapist.

