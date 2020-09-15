Contributor Log In/Sign Up
We Are Not Meant to Be Managing Our Time (Part 1)

We are not out there to do more and more in the same 24 hours, day in and day out. What we want to do is manage our energy so we can use less time to perform at the highest level and harness it to allow us to be fully engaged and give us freedom for personal renewal.

Performing at the highest level is being able to balance your focused tasks with short recovery periods. People who can recover and engage with their tasks get better results than the people who don’t—make sense? Think about professional athletes and their dedication to their sport. When they get on that field or enter the arena they are in a state of full engagement that allows them to manage their energy and control where it’s being directed. How about people such as Sir Richard Branson, who effectively manages his energy not his time by emphasizing on recovery? His wellness approach to business is unprecedented; here is what he says on the Virgin Pulse blog:

“Exercise has always been part of my life—right now tennis and kite surfing are my favorite sports — and I feel that keeping fit has helped me a great deal in my professional life. Many business leaders I know get run down by overwork and by not taking care of themselves; in time this leads to exhaustion and poor decision making.”

To get to a similar mindset, you need to switch from time to energy management. It’s a powerful and easy shift to make, and yet so many people fail to understand, let alone make that shift mentally and physically.

Managing your energy allows you to give your best at whatever it is that you’re doing. If you are an actor or actress and you’re practicing for a movie role, but every time you practice your mind wanders off and you just lose focus, how do you think you are going to perform during the audition?

What if you’re a business executive and you’ve been looking to get a promotion or close an important deal, but in the last six months your performance has dropped because you have no energy and are not fully engaged. Do you think you’re going to get the promotion or the deal? Probably not because there is someone else who is in tune and is simply way more mindful, focused and engaged than you.

When you focus on managing your energy and directing it towards what you want, it will become easy to perform at a high level you’ll be able to save a huge amount of time and allocate it to the things that matter most to you!

Nordine Zouareg, Former Mr. Universe, High-Performance Coach, International Fitness & Wellness Expert, Author and Speaker

 Nordine Zouareg is the founder of Executive InnerFitness®, which for the past decade has helped thousands of overworked US Corporate Executives find work-life balance.  As a former two-time Mr. Universe champion, an internationally acclaimed high-performance coach, wellness expert, and author of Mind Over Body (Grand Central Publishing, 2007), Nordine has made it his mission to provide effective and proven methods for maintaining both emotional and physical fitness. He has spent years understanding the unique pressures and stresses of working in high-performance fields and has used his knowledge to help people tap into their ability for peak performance and ward off stress and emotional chaos.

Born in the Saharan desert to Bedouin parents in war-torn Algeria, Nordine Zouareg, has overcome insurmountable obstacles to achieve success. By looking at the five basic emotions that cloud and obstruct our desire to manifest our destiny, he offers advice on how to be fully present and aware of the emotional baggage that might impede your choice making. From personal experience, he knows how choices and decisions control destiny and mindset. In his new book, InnerFitness: Five Steps to Overcoming Fear and Anxiety While Building Your Self-Worth (SkyHorse Publishing), he wants to show readers how to be empowered and have emotional clarity, and consistently choose freedom over fear, success over self-sabotage, confidence over insecurity and courage over passivity.

Nordine is a sought-after speaker, he regularly speaks on the topic of fitness, mindfulness and emotional clarity at international and national conferences, like National Institute of Whole Health, Global Wellness Summit, Italy and Manifesting Mindset, Dallas TX. His message has resonated with thousands of his clients and businesses. He has been invited to talk to and run retreats by Olayan Group, Piranha Marketing, Mental Health Foundation. He recently completed a retreat at Miraval called Create Your Optimum State of InnerFitness ®.

As the Fitness Director at Miraval Life in Balance Spa, he applied his Mind Over Body and InnerFitness® which was instrumental in making Miraval become rated the #1 Spa by Conde Nast Traveler, the #1 destination spa by Travel and Leisure, and the top spa in American by Zagat. He also worked as a personal fitness coach to celebrities like Oprah, Sugar Ray Leonard, Charlie Sheen, and Barbara Streisand. He currently lives in Tucson, Arizona with his family.

 

 

 

