Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

We are not fine – but we’re learning to cope this year

Dealing with down days during the pandemic, holidays, and the complexity of our lives.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We’re all searching for ways to deal with the ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic’s impact on all aspects of our lives. We cannot, and should not, expect to have an easy time. This is the most significant disruptor many of us will ever experience in our lifetime.

What’s important is to acknowledge that this is hard and to find constructive ways to deal with the “down days” so we can strengthen our coping ability, maintain our ability to function, and help the people in our lives to manage their lives in the best way possible under duress.

Consider these tips when the complexity of the situation, along with perhaps growing impatience, start to intrude on your well-being.

Avoid suppressing your emotions

Everyone has feelings, and stuffing them in order to appear “strong” or “stoic” will cause them to fester and appear as physical illness or injury. Express emotions in ways that help you regain some equilibrium. Cry (yes – men too), talk with someone who listens with empathy, or reflect on what works for you.

Check in on people who are alone

Loneliness is a major outcome of pandemic isolation, and can diminish both mental and physical health. Call or send a message just to say hello and let people know they matter. We can be extra sensitive to people’s feelings at this time: kind, respectful, tactful, and forgive others when they are less so.

Decide that you are worth caring for

Self-care and healthy lifestyle habits demonstrate our priorities. When we feel we “deserve”  unhealthy behaviors, we are stating that we are not worthy of having a good life. Contemplate and define your priorities. Care for yourself as you care for anyone (or anything) you love!

Lighten up on yourself

Harsh self-criticism, constant “shoulding,” guilt, and shame can lead to low self-esteem. Strive to avoid “awfulizing” – remember that everyone makes mistakes, forgets, and fails to live up to their own expectations. Being hard on ourselves inhibits personal growth. Trust yourself and practice self-compassion.

Tame the worry monster

Most people are worried about many things – because of the prevailing uncertainty. Define what is causing the worry and decide how you will deal with issues if they arise. Anxiety can be immobilizing; one antidote is action. Allow your mind to imagine, brainstorm, plan the “if-thens, ” and strive for calm and clarity.

Celebrate in the midst of pandemonium

Feeling festive – even a little, elevates the level of “feel good” chemicals oxytocin and the endorphins, along with serotonin and dopamine for focus and stress reduction. This year, celebrations include reminiscing, making concessions, expressing gratitude for what we do have, and a bit of ingenuity.  

Daily gratitude and reflection

When you think of what you are grateful for in life, add a reason for your gratitude. For example, I am grateful for my work during this time because I am helping people persevere and even feel good. I am grateful for my health because it gives me the energy to wake up, get up, and show up each day with enthusiasm and optimism!

    Lisa Elsinger, PhD, Workplace Health and Well-being Lead at Broward College

    Lisa Elsinger, PhD, leads the Live Well at Broward College employee wellness program, where she integrates health and well-being into employee experience and organizational culture-building strategy. Committed to helping people integrate healthy habits into busy lives, Lisa advocates for a “no extremes” approach, and provides regular insights and information on lifelong well-being via Well-being Wednesday, a weekly newsletter called Well-being Wednesday; Purposeful Pauses, weekly mindfulness, meditation, and refreshment breaks; interactive department and class sessions on multiple aspects of health; and ergonomic workstation assessment and remediation. She values being immersed in the College’s altruistic initiatives, advocating for student and community health, and empowering people to share their stories to support and inspire others. She teaches yoga at LA Fitness and virtual group fitness at Broward College.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Unplug & Recharge//

    You Are Who You Are Looking For

    by Sacha Stewart
    Community//

    How can I improve my emotional wellbeing?

    by Catherine Catto
    woman looking out window
    Community//

    Grieving the Many Losses in 2020

    by Dr. Lori Ryland

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.