Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

We are in this together

We only win when we are One

By
Stronger together

The daily experience of people on a global level now seems like a clip from a sci-fi movie: In the slow-motion pace of our projected ‘daily lives’, the picture is disturbing. Multiple back-to-back Zoom calls are exhausting our brains and either sparking or quietly generating mental health issues. Devoid of the stimulus of surprise and spontaneity, we yearn for what used to be a hassle – a crowded subway, an over-subscribed networking event. Heck, we even miss the idea of a scrum at a summer sale.      

Running a road race has also been impacted. Since early 2020, many running events around the world have either been cancelled outright, or postponed. Even the venerable Olympics, with all the attendant consequences for athletes, sponsors, travel and tourism companies, and host country, Japan, have been postponed to next year.     

Right now, it seems that ‘nothing’ is happening. 

We are in lockdown. We are mostly confined to our homes. Physical movement is curtailed. By law, in most places, you cannot move beyond x kilometers. You cannot be within 2 metres of another human being, who doesn’t live in your home. It is so frustrating. It seems that the whole world is on hold.

We are somewhat okay with what we assume is a temporary glitch, hoping to be allowed to ‘get back to normal’. Even a New Normal might be okay. But just so long as there is a ‘normal’ element to it.

Normal, though, is dead. We are not going back.  

The truth – although weird – is that other forces, such as Nature, have taken control and accelerated Massive Change in our human experience.

 In just the space of a couple of months, we have been placed in another realm. And transformational change is the order of the day. Like it or not, we have been dragged – passively kicking, and silently screaming – into a new chapter of our lives.

We are not ‘preparing to go there’. We are almost there already. There is no going back. The bridge to the past is burning. There is only one option. Face forward.

As we stand at the entrance to Tomorrow, relics of the past will burn. And one of those is racism.

What a horrible term: Racism. We are one Human Race. Why would we introduce divisiveness into our human family? 

For control reasons, obviously.

But it is game over now.

Now that the light has been shone on the ugliness of human separation, we have an invitation to understand the magnitude of the wrong that has been committed by us to us, to see the injustice of divisiveness – of any order – clearly and to comprehend the fundamental message that we are the Human Race. All of us. Together.

True, we are born as individuals. Science reports that even identical twins do not have identical DNA. Each of us is unique. We are here to make a unique contribution. A contribution to the whole. To the whole human race.

Thanks to our new, heightened state of awareness, we have our collective ear to the ground. Therefore, we can no longer tolerate any dividing of us along lines of economic status, culture, color, or creed.

We are One.      

The Human Race is best seen as a Race. One race.

A race, as in a sports race, where each individual has a chance to cherish and pass the baton of opportunity to the next person. Without equivocation.

As one. For all. Together in the Human Race.  

Racing towards the prize – a collaborative, creative endeavor, experienced together, in the Isle Of Us.

    Contributor portrait

    Eithne Kennedy, Entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups at Isle Of Us Productions Pte Ltd

    Eithne Kennedy is an entrepreneur, author, blogger, online course creator, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups. Her online course:  'Self-awareness - for people in a hurry' has just been released. You can find it on her website at: http://www.isle-of-us.com. In her professional career, Eithne has worked in the corporate sector, latterly as Director Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Tetra Pak Asia-Pacific. Currently, she is co-owner and CEO of a business specialist practice, focused on humanizing business transformation. In this capacity, Eithne and her associates act as trusted advisers to global companies across a wide variety of industries, cultures and geographical locations. She is a frequent speaker and moderator at global business conferences.

    Currently based in Singapore, Eithne has lived and worked in multiple locations around the world and thrives on cross-cultural interaction, inspiring and encouraging young professionals to make the most of themselves, both personally and professionally.

    She is author of: 'Smart Management for Ambitious Young Managers' and also author of: 'Rebooting Humanity; a Call to Awareness'.

    Some testimonials for: ‘Rebooting Humanity - A Call to Awareness’:

    ‘Rebooting humanity is certainly the most important task in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.’ Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman World Economic Forum.

    ‘Very interesting and timely.’ Ben Pring, leader of Cognizant’s Center for the Future of Work and co-author of: ‘What To Do When Machines Do Everything’.

    ‘Interesting and inspiring. I read it with joy!’ Peter Sävblom, Advisory Board Member: Geeks Without Frontiers, Washington DC based NGO,  focused on global connectivity issues.

    ‘A real analysis of what lies ahead from different perspectives. Very thoughtful, challenging and provocative. A very worthy contender to assuage the appetite for the questions which must be raised as to what will the scenario be like in 30+ years' Robert Grier, Former Member of The Labor Court of Ireland.

    ‘Highly inspiring. A very valuable contribution to the development of mankind.’ Dr Bruno Doenni, Former Executive Chairman, Schindler AG, Switzerland.

    Over the past fifteen years, Eithne has trained thousands of professionals in corporate workshops around the world in leadership and personal development programs.

    She holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School, a Diploma in International Business from INSEAD Business School and a BA from University College Cork, Ireland.

     

       

     

     

     

     

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Dear Runners Everywhere: Your Training Has Not Been A Waste

    by Ashley Rademacher
    Community//

    The Emotional & Financial Toll of the 2020 Pandemic

    by Barton Goldsmith
    Community//

    What I Hope Our “New Normal” Will Look Like

    by Liana Pavane

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.