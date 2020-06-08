We are in this together

Stronger together



The daily experience of people on a global level now seems like a clip from a sci-fi movie: In the slow-motion pace of our projected ‘daily lives’, the picture is disturbing. Multiple back-to-back Zoom calls are exhausting our brains and either sparking or quietly generating mental health issues. Devoid of the stimulus of surprise and spontaneity, we yearn for what used to be a hassle – a crowded subway, an over-subscribed networking event. Heck, we even miss the idea of a scrum at a summer sale.

Running a road race has also been impacted. Since early 2020, many running events around the world have either been cancelled outright, or postponed. Even the venerable Olympics, with all the attendant consequences for athletes, sponsors, travel and tourism companies, and host country, Japan, have been postponed to next year.

Right now, it seems that ‘nothing’ is happening.

We are in lockdown. We are mostly confined to our homes. Physical movement is curtailed. By law, in most places, you cannot move beyond x kilometers. You cannot be within 2 metres of another human being, who doesn’t live in your home. It is so frustrating. It seems that the whole world is on hold.

We are somewhat okay with what we assume is a temporary glitch, hoping to be allowed to ‘get back to normal’. Even a New Normal might be okay. But just so long as there is a ‘normal’ element to it.

Normal, though, is dead. We are not going back.

The truth – although weird – is that other forces, such as Nature, have taken control and accelerated Massive Change in our human experience.

In just the space of a couple of months, we have been placed in another realm. And transformational change is the order of the day. Like it or not, we have been dragged – passively kicking, and silently screaming – into a new chapter of our lives.

We are not ‘preparing to go there’. We are almost there already. There is no going back. The bridge to the past is burning. There is only one option. Face forward.

As we stand at the entrance to Tomorrow, relics of the past will burn. And one of those is racism.

What a horrible term: Racism. We are one Human Race. Why would we introduce divisiveness into our human family?

For control reasons, obviously.

But it is game over now.

Now that the light has been shone on the ugliness of human separation, we have an invitation to understand the magnitude of the wrong that has been committed by us to us, to see the injustice of divisiveness – of any order – clearly and to comprehend the fundamental message that we are the Human Race. All of us. Together.

True, we are born as individuals. Science reports that even identical twins do not have identical DNA. Each of us is unique. We are here to make a unique contribution. A contribution to the whole. To the whole human race.

Thanks to our new, heightened state of awareness, we have our collective ear to the ground. Therefore, we can no longer tolerate any dividing of us along lines of economic status, culture, color, or creed.

We are One.

The Human Race is best seen as a Race. One race.

A race, as in a sports race, where each individual has a chance to cherish and pass the baton of opportunity to the next person. Without equivocation.

As one. For all. Together in the Human Race.

Racing towards the prize – a collaborative, creative endeavor, experienced together, in the Isle Of Us.