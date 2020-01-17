We Are Given This Day

We are given each day not for ourselves, but to have an impact and help those around us that are in need. There is a poignant statement once spoken by Martin Luther King Jr. that resonates today. “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are we doing for others?”. We must see the world around us with a broader vision. For life is meant for kindness to be prevailing, the attribute sought should be to understand other views, and the continuous practice of that communicating with respect.

As someone who has served as an elected official, worked in government, holds a degree in Political Science and a Juris Doctor, I understand the existence and often the importance of variances in personalities. I read correspondences and listen to those that speak out, and wonder why certain statements are said aloud when kindness is always an option. If we would all concentrate our breaths and efforts on helping the community around us instead of using our life’s time nescient or benighted with conjecture, everyone would be in a better place.

I have always read biographies and often reflect on the lives of others. Dr. King was given a short life, but with every morning he awoke believing in the future and the ability to make a difference for those around him and generations to come. He was oppressed, but hopeful. He was subjugated, but he knew he could rise. He struggled with the existence of hate, but he prevailed with the presence of love.

Each day we rise and we must be mindful of our words, our actions, our decisions made. For I have learned, that often those that are the quietest, the ones that can offer a smile but hide beneath the shadows of others, are at times the ones most in need of our attention. The loud can remonstrate and cavil, but it is often the silent who are truly suffering. We must live each day to hear those that want attention, but understand that behind every loud voice or individual agenda, there are numerous others who require our help in having basic needs met. We must always assist those that struggle without asking or speaking aloud. We must listen to the silence and look to help those that do not ask for themselves. We are given this day to make tomorrow better for those around us.