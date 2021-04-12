We are busy saving Human life in the Pandemic era, Lieutenant Colonel of Dubai, Masoud Alhammad taking care of Animals.

This man has spellbound the entire Dubai with the kind of works he has done through the beautiful habitat and zoo he has created in Dubai.

They say that wild animals and wildlife act as a prestigious gift of God to mother earth. The term wildlife is a broad word, including wild animals and all undomesticated lifeforms like plants, fungi, birds, insects, and microscopic organisms. To maintain the proper ecological balance on this planet, just like humans, plants, marine species, and animals are also important. Unfortunately, many of these species are getting endangered, and poaching and hunting animals for jewellery, fur, leather, meat, etc., have contributed to wildlife extinction. Amidst so much negativity, it is great to hear real-life stories of real-life heroes, making animal husbandry their way of life.

The best example today is Masoud Alhammad, the Lieutenant Colonel of the UAE, serving as the Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Police Committee. He has created a lifestyle for himself surrounded by all exotic animals and plants.

He emphasizes how important it is to understand why wildlife plays a significant role in maintaining its ecological equilibrium.