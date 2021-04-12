Contributor Log In/Sign Up
We are busy saving Human life in the Pandemic era, Lieutenant Colonel of Dubai, Masoud Alhammad taking care of Animals.

This man has spellbound the entire Dubai with the kind of works he has done through the beautiful habitat and zoo he has created in Dubai.

They say that wild animals and wildlife act as a prestigious gift of God to mother earth. The term wildlife is a broad word, including wild animals and all undomesticated lifeforms like plants, fungi, birds, insects, and microscopic organisms. To maintain the proper ecological balance on this planet, just like humans, plants, marine species, and animals are also important. Unfortunately, many of these species are getting endangered, and poaching and hunting animals for jewellery, fur, leather, meat, etc., have contributed to wildlife extinction. Amidst so much negativity, it is great to hear real-life stories of real-life heroes, making animal husbandry their way of life. 

The best example today is Masoud Alhammad, the Lieutenant Colonel of the UAE, serving as the Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Police Committee. He has created a lifestyle for himself surrounded by all exotic animals and plants. 

He emphasizes how important it is to understand why wildlife plays a significant role in maintaining its ecological equilibrium. 

  • Healing values: Plants and animal species benefit humans in several ways. Many of the medicines that humans use are derived from uncultivated plants. Many of the extracts from various animal species are rich in antioxidants and nutrients. Various species are also studied and researched upon for finding cures to deadly diseases.
  • Healthier environment: Wildlife is also important for keeping the environment cleaner and healthier. Many bacteria, fungi, micro-organisms feed on plants and animal wastes, decompose them, and release the chemicals back into the soil. This replenishes it with nutrients taken up by plants’ roots, helping them grow and develop. Even birds like eagles and vultures help remove the carcasses and dead bodies of animals, making the environment cleaner.
  • Recreation: Recreation activities are of great importance where people can go for wildlife safaris, bird watching, nature photography and hence, forests as well as zoos, just like he has created one are important. These forests and zoos help people get a glimpse of how beautiful wild animals and birds are.To know more about him, do follow him on Instagram @alhammad_exotic_pet.
    jigar saraswat

    Jigar Saraswat, Content Writer, Author, Content Editor, PR Expert at 25hournews.com indiandailypost.com

    Life is about trying new things and writing is what I am upto now.. confused :) Read it twice...

    Working as Freelance writer from many years now, also in PR work.. Any one interested in content writing and Promotional work we can connect..

    Share your comments below.

