“We also have to be educated through our own research” With Chelley Roy & Jason Hartman

Chelley Roy was a true born and raised Washingtonian, in the Nation’s Capital of DC, who defied the odds and proved everyone wrong by overcoming many setbacks and adversities. Through those many tragedies, she found her strength and passion through helping inspire, motivate and uplift women through coaching and guidance.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I had a somewhat traditional childhood, with a loving mom and both my grandparents who made sure I wanted for nothing and lacked nothing, especially love, we were a middle class family who lived in the upper class part of capitol hill, dc. Up until the age of 4, I grew up in a two parent home, then after my parents separated, my mom and I moved in with my grandparents, who raised me, where I lived until my early adult years.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Michelle Obama’s becoming. Her book resonated with me so much, as I saw myself in her and in some of her experiences that she shared. She’s a strong black women, who had many struggles growing up and throughout her adult years. She kept her head down, worked hard to become the smartest, hardest working woman in her field and genre. Her words of wisdom and guidance were so intoxicating and inspiring, it had me wanting to really dig deep and push to fulfill my dreams to the fullest. I could relate to her, because she was just an average woman just as I was when I started out. I would love to meet her someday, maybe be mentored by her

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Yes, “Don’t judge me unless you can walk in my stilettos” is my favorite life lesson quote. I have always been misunderstood based on my outer appearance, with folks not wanting to be open minded and educate themselves on getting to know a person. I am often looked at as being stuck up, being better than others, and having it all, never having to struggle, and that’s so far from the true! Throughout my life, I am and have been so tired of the ignorance of folks not wanting to educate themselves and being misunderstood. I have had adversities, and I’ve had triumphs, but what sets me apart from the rest is that I don’t procrastinate. I set a goal, stick to it, and execute. I don’t deviate. I don’t look at life’s goals and dream as unattainable, if it’s something I want, I devise of a plan and I go for it!

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership reflects attitude, confidence and how you see yourself. Leadership is believing in yourself, manifesting that very thing you want to come to fruition. Leadership is wanting the very best for yourself and going to whatever measures needed to meet those goals. Leadership to me means, believing and having the faith in yourself that anything is possible, all the while by also guiding and coaching as many people as possible to become leaders, entrepreneurs, etc.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

I pray a lot, often, to be honest. I also meditate and do daily affirmations. The “I AM” affirmations are HUGE for me. Thoughts have power

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

I think it’s boiled over to the point from years ago by America simply not acknowledging our worth, our contributions, and our place in the world! That matters, we matter. We built this country with our bare hands and we need to be acknowledged for the struggle, our rights and be given back what for so many years have been taken from us. We’ve been fighting for years to be free of oppression, and to just live in a just equal America. We need change now and forever, not just for this moment in time.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

I work with these kinds of initiatives daily as an entrepreneur of health and wellness. When I create campaigns for my health and wellness, or my real estate, I ensure that I am being very clear on the cause and also making sure that I am careful with the verbiage so that I do not offend anyone, but most importantly, my campaign is driven to inspire, motivate and uplift all people. I ensure that my campaign includes something for everyone, men and women. Whether this means diversifying and including both genders and ethnicities on flyers and campaign ads.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

It’s important for companies to have a diverse executive team because it’s important to create policies and changes by us that impacts us, by using our voice. It’s important that the leadership team understands our perspective and pain points and how these changes and new ideas can make and shape the world that includes our culture.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Step 1. Inclusion: There is something special about inclusion, being a part of something, building something together. Everyone wants to feel a part of something and have that sense of “belonging”. Sort of like a brotherhood/sisterhood. For example, every couple months, I host a “Women, Conversation, and Cocktails,” where I include several area business owners, as well as aspiring business owners. This is a forum where we discuss challenges, as well as the perks of being a business owner as well as how to effectively navigate through the challenging start up years

Step 2. Strategy: In an effort to execute or to be successful in life, you must develop a strategy or blueprint that spells out how you are going to get there and the steps involved to get there. For example: As part of being a fitness coach, in order to help my clients gain maximum results and confidence, not only do I have to guide them one on one with every step of coaching, but I develop strategies that will help them continue to be successful, such as developing and customizing meal plans, work out routines, etc.

Step 3. Diversity: We have to be mindful and take into consideration the many different cultures that breeds talent. For example, when trying to be innovative, creative and think outside the box, many challenges arise. I believe in motivating and encouraging my clients and partners to be open minded by thinking outside the box in an effort to find solutions to the many challenging issues we face today.

Step 4. Representative: You have to brand yourself and live by a code of ethics, which is all we typically have as humans first, then businesswomen/men second. As a representative of ethics, it’s important to be honest and transparent no matter what you do. It’s important that my client, team, and partners trust me. For example, to build trust, you must exude high standards, morals, and ethics. The trust comes into play, when I value my partners on the same level as myself, I’m open, I listen, and I value their opinions no matter what, when it comes to building, branding, strategy, etc.

Step 5. Equitable Society: In any industry, you never stop learning and educating yourself, what I mean by this is that, I often times, find myself going to one of my many mentors, or my many other toolkit of resources for the answers sometimes, because I don’t always have them.. You have to trust your community, your circle, your vested colleagues and partners to discover and learn the most valuable best practices.

We must be transparent, open, and willing to not only be a voice, but hear the voices of those who have a strong desire to be included or belong in such brother/sisterhoods, we have to be the voice when our society isn’t strong enough to be a voice. We have to be the blueprint for our culture and generation by demonstrating how to effectively build an innovative and creative, sustainable business from ground up. As a coach, I mentor women who want to become entrepreneurs. But. many are afraid of stepping into their greatness because they worry about being judged or not having the support of friends and family

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I am very optimistic that we will eventually get through this crisis, but not without change and consistency, not just for the moment, but going forward. We need to change our policies, guidelines on how we introduce this change. We also have to be educated through our own research as well as at a country level to want to know and do better as a society, as a people.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have breakfast or lunch with Michelle Obama, she is relatable, not just by her skin color, but as a women, whose faces some adversities, challenges, and struggles that with hard work, dedication, belief, and support of family, she overcame it. I would love to get some guidance from her

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can follow me online at ChelleyBossUp.com

IG: Iam_CoachChelley or FB: Chelley Roy

