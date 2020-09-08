Ways You Can Help Beirut Victims

Also there are ways to donate that doesn’t require money.

I’m educating myself about recent events thats happening in the world right now; while still looking for a place to live, working from home, looking for clients or doing these (for now) and homeschool my girls. I can only imagine the stress, despair, isolation, confusion and loss of connection from what WE are all going through during these times.

It’s through failing a lot, going through really painful and emotional situations that it seems we all (or some) need to get through in order to be able to survive this pandemic and awakening period. Some of us have been silent; we’ve been conditioned to stay quiet and feel ashamed for developing a mental illness during lockdown. On top of trying to survive by not getting COVID-19, we are learning how screwed up this system we live in truly is. We are all waking up and realizing how a large portion of individuals benefit a lot from inequality, mental slavery, and keeping minorities and those who are voiceless oppressed.

A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday at 6:07 p.m. local time leaving at least 135 dead and thousands injured. The explosion took place near Beirut’s port and central district, close to many highly-populated areas and tourist sites. Beirut’s governor, Marwan Aboud, told Jordan’s state-owned channel Al Mamlaka that at least 300,000 people were “unable to sleep in their homes,” adding that “half of Beirut’s population have homes that are unlivable for the foreseeable future — for the next two weeks.”

It’s really sad to know that this could’ve been prevented, but it wasn’t. Either it was due to lack of proper safety & environmental assessments, or other reasons that are still very early to tell. The blast has been linked as Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that about 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material, had been stored at the port for the past six years “without preventive measures.” That’s a large supply of confiscated and potentially insecure explosive material, stored in a warehouse at the city’s port, close to populated areas.

The horrific videos of the blast were devastating and heartbreaking. I was dealing with serious depression that day and wasn’t feeling myself. As a spiritual Mom, creative, and currently without a permanent address yet, I could only imagine how hard and traumatic this situation must be for the Lebanese community. I’m not Lebanese, and lord knows, I’m trying to survive these times and also run a business; however, I felt the need to do something with what I’ve already been working on with my team, our community and clients.

My team and I decided to create this fundraiser in order to help spread the word, raise money for these organizations, and amplified the voices of these non-profit organizations that are helping those in need right now in Beirut, Lebanon. It took some time and research, and we are still looking more into it. If you know of those who have other organizations (who are helping and are providing food, shelter and water in Beirut), Please send us an email or reach us here .

Funds will be distributed to and why we choose these:

Disaster Relief for Beirut Explosion and Providing Shelter For People Affected in collaboration with Baytna Baytak by Impact Lebanon -Is a non-profit organization, is a social incubator for driven Lebanese around the world. They aim to enable the Lebanese community to mobilize effectively; share knowledge, resources and expertise and make activism accessible, impactful and sustainable.

The Lebanese Red Cross– are the main providers of ambulance services in Lebanon. They have 300 emergency medical technicians and 300+ ambulances respond to more than 140,000 emergencies and patients per year. Now, imagine their efforts double in one day during these times and after the Beirut explosion.

Dafa Campaign fundraiser run by Nairy Anastasia Mezian — Dafa Campaign is a non-profit NGO (organization) in Lebanon that supplies the community with essential food (they also have been growing their own crops for healthy fruits and vegetables) and resources. These funds will go to essential needs: Water, Food (rice, grains, flour, bread, milk, canned food, prepared meals,etc), Home essentials (paper towels, diapers, soap, etc), Daily needs (Face masks, gloves, medicine, first aid).

Save the Children Lebanese Relief Fund -Thousands of vulnerable children and families displaced and desperate for medical care. With COVID-19 already pushing hospitals to the breaking point, children are at risk of injury,malnutrition and worse. Which is why we have decided to contribute our first 10,000 to this organization.

Our creative and educational content, newsletters, podcasts (coming soon) and weekly blogs will be created with the purpose to encourage others to help each other while also using creativity. Kindness is our superpower. We need to be willing to do the work and focus on ourselves, while also caring for others. It takes a lot of work and personal sacrifice to dismantle what we’ve been taught and become better humans; while also finding our purpose in this life. It’s hard work, but it can be done together. Starting with this:

Sunday poetry on our YouTube Channels are arts, poems, quotes, design, paintings are created from our followers and community. In order to share creative inspiration before and during COVID-19; for those who are suffering from mental illnesses, financial stress, hunger, being a victim of systemic racism, being an activist for social justice, children being abused at home, writers, creatives, and educators trying to stay alive. We are all together and we contribute for causes we care about. Together, we are creating ways to use creativity for kindness and help others do the same.

We will update you as soon as we can on the exact amounts that will be donated to each of these organizations. We will also monitor the situation and hope to rely on your generosity and kindness to help those in need and affected by the explosion in Beirut.

Thank you for your support!

P.s: ways to donate to Lebanon without money arab.org EVERY CLICK IS A DONATION (being doing this everyday before working) and Watch to donate “To Beirut” (Lebanon) play the video all the way through. We all can do our part. Let’s care more and do our best.

Love and Light,

AO.

