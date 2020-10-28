Ways Travel Will Change Your Life For The Better – Joel Henry

“Take only memories, leave only footprints”

Joel Henry is a photographer, traveler and influencer. His Instagram feed is a proof for his passion. Joel is a Swiss / Italian bloke who had initially started photography during his University days. This turned into an immense driving passion to travel, garnering him quite a follower base as his feed serves as an inspiration to many.

From the way we work, shop and entertain ourselves to the way we interact with friends and even our families, COVID-19 has changed nearly every single aspect of our lives. Many industries have also experienced similar changes. Restaurants, for example, have had to completely change the way they operate, retail stores have had to pivot their in-store experiences to protect employees and customers alike, and salons have had to shift their working locations outdoors to ensure adequate ventilation and curb the spread of infection.

Travelling is a way to see some of the most beautiful sights in the world for some, and a way of life for others. For the rest, it’s the way to get to know a whole different side of the world. Saying something can change your life is a pretty bold statement. Change your LIFE. We don’t just mean one small piece of it, we mean potentially the whole thing. This is a statement that we make without hesitation though. Mainly because we have lived these changes first-hand and watched many of our friends around us live them too. There are moments in life that change and define who we are. Travelling to a new place – taking off into an unknown adventure, completely open to the world and whatever comes – is exactly one of these moments, says Joel.

Joel adds that travel teaches us not only about the world and other cultures, but also about ourselves. While travel changes people in many different ways, there are some things you can expect to happen while travelling that will change you for the better.

Travelling has the power to change your life in many ways. First, when you use those vacation days for travel, you are opening yourself up to new experiences and extending your comfort zone.

Stepping outside of your comfort zone is something we talk about a lot because it is a vital tool that makes you grow as an individual. It breaks down those barriers that are holding you back.

You’ll gain a sense of independence

Regardless of whether you’re travelling solo or with someone by your side, travelling helps you become more independent in ways you might not even realize. You’ll have to figure out how to get yourself from point A to point B, what you want to see and do each day and how to manage your own budget. All these little things might not seem like much at first, but each is a small step towards building a stronger sense of independence.

You lern to read people

When you don’t know the language, non-verbal communication becomes even more essential to reading people and situations. Being able to read body language can tell you a lot about your surroundings and keep you away from bad situations. You learn how to communicate with people using non-verbal skills (I once had to do “choo choo” to get to the train station).

You realize that in life, not everything goes your way.

Sometimes it’s a flat tire. Sometimes it’s a delayed flight. And sometimes it’s a dishonest guide. When you travel, you have to take everything in your stride. And you come out a stronger person.

Travel has helped us to understand the meaning of life and it has helped us become better people. Each time we travel, we see the world with new eyes, quoted Joel.

Connect With Joel Henry – https://www.instagram.com/joe.henryy/

Website – www.joelhenry.it