Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ways to Volunteer To Help Veterans

Veterans transitioning to civilian life face challenges that may be difficult to understand by anyone who hasn’t served a stint in the military. When a person enlists in any military branch, they essentially write the government a blank check for an amount up to and including their life. Particularly for veterans who have lost limbs […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Veterans transitioning to civilian life face challenges that may be difficult to understand by anyone who hasn’t served a stint in the military. When a person enlists in any military branch, they essentially write the government a blank check for an amount up to and including their life. Particularly for veterans who have lost limbs or have other disabilities due to their service, transitioning can be particularly arduous. Although the debt of gratitude for this sacrifice doesn’t have a tangible value, those who want to help veterans with their transition can volunteer with organizations such as the following:

Disabled American Veterans

Established in 1920, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) provides needed services such as transportation to appointments as well as helping with other tasks that will vary according to the individual.

United Service Organization

The United Service Organization (USO) provides services to active-duty troops as well as veterans and their families. Internet, email service, and entertainment are provided to the troops, and volunteers provide emotional support for active duty and veterans and their families.

Hire Heroes USA

It’s often difficult to obtain employment after military service. Hire Heroes USA provides career training and counseling to help veterans obtain employment.

Wounded Warrior Project

Veterans who have suffered the loss of limbs or have other service-connected disabilities face even more severe difficulties when transitioning to civilian life. The Wounded Warrior Project provides psychological and emotional coaching, counseling, and therapeutic training to facilitate the transition. Volunteers can host fundraisers and help provide emotional support to those who have been wounded.

Honor Flight Network

Honor Flight Network transports wounded veterans to Washington, D.C., so that they can visit the memorials appropriate to their service. Volunteers accompany the veterans and escort them during their visit.

Operation Gratitude

Volunteers in Operation Gratitude send care packages to wounded service members, their caregivers, and other veterans to express gratitude. Commonly sent tokens include a letter or a hand-knitted scarf, and volunteers also organize collection drives, particularly during the holidays.

VA Voluntary Service

Veterans and their families who are undergoing care at a VA facility can benefit from volunteers at the VA Voluntary Service who drive them to appointments or help at the VA nursing homes, hospital wards, and the numerous VA outreach centers.

Volunteering to help veterans, especially those who have suffered life-altering disabilities due to their service, is one of the best ways to show gratitude for their service and sacrifice. The next time you see a veteran or an active-duty military person, make sure to thank them for their service and their sacrifice!            

    Chuck-Schmalzried-Logo-Final-1

    Chuck Schmalzried, Co-Owner of Michelle Construction at Michelle Construction

    Chuck Schmalzried is a devoted and experienced home designer and builder. He has been in the business for several decades, and with each home he constructs, he strives to appeal to the homeowner's tastes, wishes, and needs. Chuck is interested in the connection and collaboration between form and function in a home design, particularly in regards to how the two can complement each other without detracting from one another. When designing a home, Chuck Schmalzried strives to create unique designs that suit the needs and desires of his clients or general market.
    Modern home design is also of interest, and his recent work, which is featured on Twitter (@chuckschmalz) and Pinterest (@chuckschmalzried), adheres to many of the established principles of modern design. Chuck Schmalzried is particularly drawn to the nature of form and function as they play out in a home’s design. Both features are essential in some degree, and while it could be argued that functionality is most important, Chuck Schmalzried has found that the aesthetic value of a structure and its features can contribute significant to the value (real or perceived) of a home.
    In addition to his professional life, Chuck Schmalzried is also a veteran who is proud to celebrate his fellow veterans in their accomplishments following their discharges. He highlights these veterans on ChuckSchmalzried.net. As a veteran, Chuck Schmalzried recognizes the value of starting something new when returning to civilian life, and he admires veterans who are able to apply the skills they learned and developed while on duty to other pursuits like entrepreneurship. Chuck Schmalzried also enjoys exploring homeopathic remedies and alternative treatments, and he is a proponent of the benefits of medical marijuana. His support for alternative treatments stems from personal experience; Chuck Schmalzried’s mother was diagnosed with cancer and used medical marijuana to ease her pain and treat additional symptoms. Having witnessed the effective properties of this treatment up close, Chuck believes in the curative, healing powers of nontraditional treatments. He is also passionate about the influence of a healthy lifestyle, and his own diet has been influenced by this belief. While conventional medical treatments certainly hold value and should be utilized, Chuck Schmalzried promotes the application of homeopathic approaches as a complement to such treatments.
    Chuck Schmalzried’s diverse interests grant him an advantage when it comes to critical thought, innovation, and compassion. His drive to support fellow veterans, promote homeopathic treatments, and design and construct beautiful, unique homes for his clients set him apart from his competitors. Chuck takes pride in his professional work, and he is more than happy to share his thoughts on pertinent topics like medical marijuana. He is always looking to learn more about interesting, relevant matters in his industry. Visit Chuck Schmalzried’s websites to learn more.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    7 Ways to Support Our Troops

    by Angela Roberts
    Community//

    “We Need To Reinforce In Our Active Duty Military, Their Families, And In Our Veterans That It Is The Weak Person Who Hides These Diseases.” With Bianca L. Rodriguez And Paul A. Dillon

    by Bianca L. Rodriguez, Ed.M, LMFT
    Community//

    Paul A. Dillon of The Kennedy Forum: “Realize that faith alone is not enough”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.