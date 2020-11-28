Ways to take care of your social wellbeing during Covid19 as described by EJ Dalius

Just as much you should look after your physical and mental health during the Covid19 crisis, you must attach the same kind of importance in maintaining your social networks. You can derive the inspiration for living well during the pandemic. At the same time, you can inspire others who are struggling to find ways of coping with the pandemic effectively by taking care of their wellness and wellbeing, explains Eric Dalius. Presuming that you can look after your physical and mental health well, it is time for you to give back something to society by expanding your vision beyond your wellbeing. Start the process by getting involved in response to Covid19, which provides you with the satisfaction of doing something good for the community, strengthening your well-being.

Be a catalytic force to positive change

You can demonstrate your positivity in many ways to touch upon others and encourage them to walk in the right direction that ensures health and wellness. Your actions should keep you rooted and attached to many more lives that become your source of sustenance as you lead the light to drive away the gloom engulfing many more people. It will help you rid yourself of the feeling of helplessness when you are combating the effects of Covis19 even if you stay protected from the disease. Eric J Dalius suggests that you demonstrate good hygiene and safety practices and other healthy behaviors that others can follow and lead by example by self-isolating yourself if you have any symptoms or come across someone infected with the coronavirus.

Volunteer to help others

The biggest blow of the pandemic on people’s lives is not the threat of the disease but the disruptions faced by them that have made most of them lose the vision about the purpose of life. This is causing enormous mental stress that leads to anxiety and depression. Try to help others by volunteering to stand by those who need help, and your involvement will give you a sense of purpose that has a positive effect on your overall wellbeing. Depending on the opportunities that you can identify to involve yourself with some meaningful social work, you can opt to work as a health volunteer, come forward to donate blood, and even arrange for online donations to help the fight against Covid19. Scarcity of blood in blood banks is a problem now as people are afraid to donate blood.

Sensitize people about the effects of Covid19

According to EJ Dalius, there is ample scope for socializing at the times of Covid19, albeit in a different way, but it can be a source of your sustenance while serving society. Providing the right information about Covid19 is crucial to sensitize people and raise awareness about protecting ourselves from the disease.

It is imperative to share the correct information with children appropriate to the age-group you are addressing. Telling them about how the infection spreads, what protection to take, and what to do if infected drives away unnecessary fear and prepare them well to face the pandemic with courage. Avoid projecting facts in some way that can cause stigmatization, and be careful when citing examples. Hear from the children what information they gather from the media and hearsay so that you can guide them to filter out unwanted and fake information to protect them from anxiety due to information overload.

Practice gratitude and be kind to others

To look after your mental happiness, you must learn to be kind to others, especially when experiencing the effects of the pandemic that threatens to breakdown lives. Kindness helps you stay happy while making others happy. Acts of kindness towards others increase the flow of positive emotions and do more good than looking only after your wellness and wellbeing. Expressing your kindness can be writing a letter to your friend to share your feelings or cooking dinner to share with your neighbor. Donating to a charity or sending some greetings in the form of an artwork to a nearby hospital can help to show your kindness.

At the same time, sit down to make a list of things that you are grateful for. Showing your gratitude is another way of expressing your honesty, which helps to stay positive.

Spread positivity through social media

Social media gives ample opportunities to stay in touch with people and even express your mind. Stay active on the social media platforms and share useful information curated from reputable and authentic sources that can bring positivity. It is a way of doing something good for society that improves your wellness as you feel happy about it.

Your role in fighting the gloom with positivity will make you feel better and inspire you to do more for others.