Ways to Spot a Good Job Opportunity

It can be a minefield out there when it comes to looking for a new career opportunity, especially when looking for one that not only ticks all of your career boxes but that also makes it worthwhile leaving your current role.

While not all companies have the ability to offer on-site physicians, electric cars to get to meetings and on-site gaming centers like Google does, most of them do offer a lot more to make the workplace more desirable. Knowing what kind of perks you could be entitled to will help you sift out the places which don’t cut it when it comes to providing additional perks and the ones you should be looking out for to take advantage of.

We’ve put together a few benefits you may wish to keep an eye out for when shortlisting your opportunities list:

Flexibility

There are many pros to a flexible working schedule: not only will you be able to meet personal obligations and family needs when necessary without worrying about a rigid work schedule, but you will also be able to factor in life responsibilities to suit your day, too. Commuting to work will be less stressful, and you will feel a sense of empowerment that you can choose your own hours as well as working hours to suit your needs.

Transportation Compensation

Is the job you’re interested in asking for serious miles to be covered every week? If you’re looking at a field sales role for example, chances are you’ll be looking at spending more time on the road than off. If so, there is no doubt that you’d jump at the chance of a company car, with many companies offering the latest Audi or BMW model through car leasing to drive around– or even a fuel card would be a great help if you’re happier sticking to driving your own car.

Regular Salary Reviews

Are you someone who thrives on having something, such as goal or objective to work towards? If a company encourages personal and professional growth in a role, in return you are going to want to receive an incentive for working hard towards achieving this. It’s always worthwhile to have an employer demonstrate how grateful they are for your continuous hard work, and regular salary reviews are a great way to stay motivated and focused.

Gym Membership Compensation

Mental health in the workplace is a really important thing to consider, especially at this moment in time. There is no doubt that you do need a release from time to time, and a great way to de-stress and not think about work is by exercising. From work places offering employees discounts on gym memberships, to organising a yoga instructor to visit the office once a week during lunch hours, there are many benefits which can be gained when you’re encouraged to take some “me time” throughout the working day.

These benefits will give an idea of the kind of things you’ll want to look out for as you’re job searching, and in turn, this will make you want to work hard and be excited about finding your next new venture.