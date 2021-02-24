3 Ways to Make Sure You’re Drinking Enough Water Each Day

It’s not always easy to remember to drink enough water, but staying hydrated is so important. Did you know dehydration can leave us feeling unfocused and depleted?

Here are three easy tips to make sure you stay hydrated throughout your day.

Keep a water pitcher full

“Purchase a filtered water pitcher to help you drink more water.”

––Shelia Morales, Wilson, N.C.

Take it with you

“Carry a water bottle with you at all times.”

––Melissa Palmer, Cambridge, MN

Experiment with water enhancers

“One of the biggest things that has made a difference for me is trying to get at least 96 ounces of water in a day. I use water enhancers because I don’t really like carbonation anyway, so it’s a little bit easier for me to drink water. With the water enhancers, it feels like I’m drinking something different and exciting all the time, so I’m able to get that water in.”

––Tammy Coday, Milan, TN