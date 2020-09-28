Ways to Keep Your Mental Health Intact While Working From Home During COVID-19

Working from home used to seem like a perk, once upon a time. However, in the present day it is moving from the dream come true feeling to more of a constant REM cycle of Sleep Paralysis. All around the globe, from Google to Facebook — even the most highly paid employees seem to be feeling depressed and overworked despite working from home.

It is a bit ironic because there was a time when social media was filled with posts regarding inciting the work from home culture to help people achieve a balanced work-home life. Nonetheless, reality is quite different from expectations (as always) and thus today we are going to talk about how you can keep yourself from feelings of grief, depression, anger or even stress.

Why do you feel overworked?

Before you try to free your mind from such a feeling, it is essential for you to understand why you started to feel overworked to begin with. In the pre-pandemic days when we used to work in a traditional manner i.e. from offices – we didn’t really work as much!

Yes, you heard it. We are working harder at home than we did before. In an office setting, you will take mini breaks to smoke, eat, drink tea or coffee, use the loo and even chat around a bit. You will meet new people and have human interactions without any worries. There would be laughter and tears, you will vent to your close peers about something that puts off your mood and likewise tell them when you give a successful presentation or win a new client over. Howbeit, in a work from home setting you will do no such thing. There’s an incessant fear to be online every second of your clocked time to ensure that no emails or messages are missed. You can’t just walk off to wander outside for a few minutes to cool off and let’s not forget how difficult it can get to work while sitting on the bed all day. Your sitting position gets affected too. By the end of the day, you have taken your coffee, lunch, smoke and even nature calls — while staying connected and working. There was no leisure hour or laughs and jokes exchanged. A continuous pattern of such behaviour suggests not just getting over worked but also moving towards a future filled with backache and whatnot for you.

Ways to deal with feelings of Strain & Stress

Maintain a Routine

It is more than common to deviate from the daily routine when working from home. One of the major reasons for your feelings of stress and related emotions is dependent on just not having enough sleep. You need your sleep — all 8 hours — and you need to brush your teeth! Just because you can stay in pyjamas all day every day doesn’t mean that you should. Put in a little effort by yourself … for yourself.

Keep your mind active with your body

Meditation can help you feel grounded and keep all the chakras balanced. If you do not want to do chakra based meditation opt for another type but please do something. The internet is filled with vibration sounds as well as meditation videos. Start with 5 minutes per day; the time of the day doesn’t matter. Likewise, inculcate yoga to your routine. If it seems far fetched just keep a step target and complete that on a day to day basis.

Eating once a day is not enough

It is one of the most popular trends to eat only once a day, especially when you stay at home. It might be a bit understandable for you to have a reduced appetite when the hours are spent sleeping over weekends. However, when you are following your work routine it is indispensable to keep yourself from starving. By reducing your food intake to once a day you are not just reducing your metabolism rate but also your sugar and energy levels which in term would affect your emotional and physical health alongside your work projects.

Moreover, when you are staying in drinking too much coffee might not be the best idea. An increased caffeine intake can make you feel jittery and nauseous. If you feel anxiety crawling up your spine, it’s best to give coffee and tea a break.

Follow the clocked hours – no more, no less

During the pre-pandemic office routine, did you give the office a bit too much time? Maybe worked even on weekends? Sundays, specifically? Not really is the only acceptable answer here.

Now, when you work even after office hours and spend the weekends making new strategies and campaigns — you are not just working full time but over time. Don’t do that to yourself. The limitation of work hours was created to help individuals maintain a work and personal life balance – not the other way around.

Connect with your peers; have video chats, share jokes and even vent your hearts out. You might be far but you don’t need to neglect each other’s existence. Most importantly — take that 1 hour break. Watch TV, call a friend, eat in peace, pet your pet, water the plants or just do a breathing exercise – it is vital that you take the break designed to help you keep the stress away during office hours.

Apply for a Leave

If you feel a bit too overwhelmed, it is best to apply for a leave. Just because you are at home doesn’t mean that you don’t have any leaves left. No need to save those, use them and calm your wits. Take a step back from the corporate world. Enjoy a day chatting with friends and sitting with family or even just sleeping.

Maintain your Safety

The digital world would work just as fine if you sit in a posture that would not affect your back rather than slouching all over your media devices. Make sure your back is in the right position or you will end up with pain and remorse.

When it comes to keeping yourself safe and healthy it doesn’t just end when you turn to remote jobs. It is critical to stay focused on maintaining it – not for others but for your own future. Insurance doesn’t always cover everything, does it?