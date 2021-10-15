Contributor Log In
Ways to Increase Employee Engagement

Are you wanting to increase employee engagement? In her new blog, Yvonne Scherz lists a couple of tips for you to keep in mind.

Shifts in company culture lead to changes in employee engagement levels. By improving employee engagement, an entire leadership requires buy-in and implementing successful strategies to develop valuable leadership and communication skills, making employees gain confidence while carrying out their duties and expand on their network. A highly engaged team raises an organization’s profitability, retention, and productivity. There are various ways of increasing employee engagement.

Encourage Teamwork

Working together as a team entails more about employees’ questions than the answers leaders give. The decision-making process becomes much easier because there is a mentor-ship of all the employees. Any team member can ask a question that will help draw on their relevant experience, enabling them to make a better decision. Therefore, employees gain skills and good qualities, which increase a company’s performance in the market. Besides, leaders should ask questions, helping employees achieve a better outcome which they could not have attained without the leadership support.

Improving on Communication Skills

A company should encourage verbal communication and the use of internal knowledge between employees, helping to reinforce what they’ve learned, showing the ability to communicate ideas effectively with colleagues. Another way of improving communication is by expressing ideas through an effective communication channel, ensuring that the information has accurately reached the target audience.

Leadership Skills

A leader should support other employees in making effective decisions and actions while carrying out their daily duties. Being a good leader or mentor means having the ability to step into any position of responsibility for anyone who’s learning and encourage them to achieve what they intended and overcome any arising challenge.

Appreciating the Value they Offer

Engaged employees will go the extra mile while doing their work to make sure that they achieve the company’s goals and mission. Such employees want to know that their company sees and appreciates their efforts. An employer should take a step to acknowledge and appreciate employees’ efforts, allowing them to reflect on the progress they’ve made and improve confidence as they realize that they have talents that are valuable to their company and other employees regarding the achievement of organization goals.

    Yvonne Scherz, Senior Reservoir Engineering Advisor/Consultant

    Yvonne Scherz is a Houston-based professional with a proven track record in all aspects of Petroleum Engineering. While she is skilled in various areas, a few of her areas of expertise include reservoir characterization, SME in fracture-driven interactions, economic evaluations and unconventional reservoirs. She is also a qualified reserves evaluator for SEC and Canada. As a result of her career full of accomplishments, Yvonne received the Society of Petroleum Engineers Southwestern North America Region Award (2021) for Reservoir Description and Dynamics. Due to her industry knowledge, Yvonne has positioned herself as a helpful industry expert for new professionals entering the field. Connect with her by visiting her social media pages!

