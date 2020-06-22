It may be cliche, but humans only have one planet to call home. Because of this, it is everyone’s duty to try to do their best to keep the planet healthy. At the same time, everyone also should do whatever they can to keep themselves happy and their home safe. Below are some great ways to improve your life while improving the earth!

Invest in Solar Power

One of the best ways to help the planet is to eliminate your dependence on fossil fuels and other nonrenewable resources. Solar power is one of the most popular forms of renewable energy that the average person can use. There are several reasons for this, including the fact that solar panels are relatively inexpensive and they can be used in combination with other energy types.

Usually, solar panels are installed on the roof of a building. This way, the panels can capture as much sunlight as possible. Where can you go to find solar panels? That all depends on where you live. The best way to find a solar panel installer/seller near you is to run a simple online search. For the best results, all you need to do is search your city and “solar.” So, for example, typing in “albuquerque solar” can help you find solar panel sellers near Albuquerque. It’s really as simple as that.

Make Sure to Recycle

Too often, people throw away things that could easily be recycled. This builds up waste in dumps that could easily be avoided. Most people know that recycling is good for the planet, but how can it benefit a person personally? Most dumps and city garbage collection services charge a fee for picking up trash. However, many of these same services either charge no fee or a smaller fee for taking recycling.

There are many ways to recycle that anyone can do. If you have city garbage pick-up, split up your waste into garbage and recycling. Check with the service to see what they take as recycling before you do this. Other ways to recycle include returning plastic shopping bags to stores and returning soda cans and bottles for a deposit.

Try Composting

Not everything can be recycled, and that’s okay. Some things that cannot be recycled, namely food waste, can usually be composted. In short, composting is a process of slowly turning food waste (or yard waste) into soil.

Composting is pretty easy. It works best if you have yard space to keep a compost bin, but you can still compost on a lesser scale if you do not have a yard. You can even make your own compost bin out of a storage tote. Once your storage bin is complete, fill the spot with a little bit of dirt. From there, all you have to do is add the food or yard waste when you have it. If you are going to use the soil for a garden, then you may want to turn the compost and keep it wet to make the soil as nutrient-rich as possible.

Plant a Garden

If you have the yard space for it, planting a garden is one of the best things you can do for yourself and the planet. Planting your own food is a great way to both save money on groceries and improve your health at the same time. Did you know that gardening regularly helps you to get more vitamin D?

How does gardening help the planet? Most people know that bees are slowly becoming extinct. This is happening for several reasons, one of which is a loss of their natural habitat. Planting flowering plants (even if the plants are not just flowers) can give bees more food to eat. They also help to pollinate a garden, so it’s a win-win situation!

If you want to improve your health, your home, and the planet try some of the above tips. Try all of them if you like. Good luck!