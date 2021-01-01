Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ways To Give Your Child Confidence

Ensure they know your love is unconditional. The way we see our kids (or the way our kids believe we see them) has a profound and serious impact on the way they view themselves. Make it clear to your children that you love and care for them even when they make mistakes or poor decisions, and avoid harshly […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Ensure they know your love is unconditional.

The way we see our kids (or the way our kids believe we see them) has a profound and serious impact on the way they view themselves.

Make it clear to your children that you love and care for them even when they make mistakes or poor decisions, and avoid harshly criticizing or shaming them. They need to know they can make mistakes and still be a good and responsible person. They also need to know you will never abandon them if they do make mistakes.

They will develop confidence in themselves if they know they can make poor decisions and mistakes and they will know and believe they have the ability to change because they know you believe in them. Children won’t believe in themselves if you don’t believe in them and the possibilities that they have. The more we believe in them and make them know we believe in them will strengthen their confidence and make them strong in their own decision-making skills.

Practice positive self-talk with them.

Children and adults ofthen engage in negative and damaging self-talk. They put themselves down and question things within themselves. “I can’t do this,” or, “I’m terrible at __________,” or, “What is wrong with me?”

Teach them affirmations and to do them every day. They will learn positive self-talk that will help them get through any sad, tough and challenging situation.

 Address them by their name.

Addressing children by name is a powerful and simple way to send the message that they’re important, especially when paired with friendly and sustained eye contact.

Join their play and let them lead.

Joining in a child’s play sends the message that he is important and worthy of your time and care.

During playtime, parents can allow children to choose or initiate the activity, as well as lead it. When parents engage in and appear to enjoy a child-led activity, the child feels valuable and accomplished.

They will develop confidence in their decision-making skills. When they will be called on to use it in the future, they will know they can make positive and good decisions.

They need to also learn they can make mistakes in their decisions but know they can make better ones in the future. If we show them through our own decision -making mistakes, that we can turn it around and then make good ones.

http://jennifercorgan.com

    Jennifer Corgan, Freelance Writer, Copywriter, Social Media Marketer, Email marketer, blogger, mom, grandma at Jennifer Corgan-Freelance Writer/Copywriter (jennifercorgan.com)

    I am a Freelance Writer and Copywriter who is passionate about writing, sales and marketing. I can write on almost any subject and my research skills are impeccable. I am especially experienced in the Health and Wellness field and Self-help. I also am experienced in CBD/Hemp and Natural Health and Treatments, family, children, babies, education, lifestyle, mental health, fitness, diet and more...

    I write Blog posts, Articles, Ghostwriting, Copywriting, Whitepapers, Product Descriptions, Sales Letters, Sales Funnels, Case Studies, Video Creation, Newsletters, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing and management and I am open to doing more. I have a writing website with 18 of my writing samples. I also have a portfolio. I am always available to write my best content for you! I am also a wife, mother, grandma and Catholic who loves to help people and my writing will show that. If you need writing done or even just some encouragement and an ear to listen, then contact me anytime!! jennifercorgan.com (website)   [email protected] (e-mail)

    Portfolio:   https://docs.google.com/document/d/16WkETswcWmIVVnv7iqXDCb3n1V_Z9EAsrFF9IbyMfh0/edit

    Website: jennifercorgan.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Are you Tearing Down or Building up Your Child’s Self-Esteem?

    by Kara Ferwerda
    KENG MERRY Paper Art/ Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    10 Ways to Bond with Your Kids

    by Tami Shaikh
    Courtesy of RJ Design / Shutterstock
    Community//

    How to Ground your Inner Helicopter Parent

    by Lisa Sugarman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.