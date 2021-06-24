Ways to Give Back to the Community This Summer

It has been a very long year for most people. The lasting impacts of the pandemic are ongoing and still significantly impact communities around the country. It was a challenging year for many people, and support is still needed to help get them and their communities back to their normal, pre-pandemic state. Some people were able to truly survive the pandemic and find a way to get back to their normal state. And many of these people are looking to find ways to give back.

There are a myriad of ways a person can try and give back to their community this summer. These also come in many forms, allowing anybody who has resources or time available to help give back to their community. By people giving back, communities will be able to return to normalcy faster and help keep communities thriving.

The first way someone can give back is to donate personal protective equipment. With the coronavirus still very much a factor in society, donating resources to help fight and prevent the spread of this illness is one easy way anybody can help. Masks are still a hot commodity and can be used in many scenarios and places, making them a much-needed item that could be donated. Hand sanitizer and hand soap are also highly sought after right now, as they help individuals stay clean and sanitary. Hand sanitizer is portable and easy to use, so having some on hand could be very important as communities begin to reopen and return to normal.

Sanitizing wipes are also needed and could be donated, as they are the easiest and quickest way to clean off and sanitize work and eating stations, helping stop the spread of the virus.

Another simple way for people to give back to their community is simple- get vaccinated. Certain events, places, and communities have vaccination goals they need to reach before they can fully reopen, and getting the vaccine is a simple way to help meet these numbers. This will also help states get closer to herd immunity and significantly reduce the spread of the virus. This is also a free option for people, and many establishments are offering rewards to those who chose to get vaccinated.