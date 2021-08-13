Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Ways to Get Involved in Your Community

Are you interested in helping out your community, but are stuck on where to start? In his new blog, Daniel Schwab Wyoming gives tips to help you volunteer.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Daniel Schwab Wyoming Community header

We all desire to live in a warm and welcoming community. The place you live in, to a great extent, determines your overall wellbeing. During the blissful summer, you could take some time to get involved in your community. Here are five smooth ways you can give back to your community this summer.

Help the Elderly

We often forget the old-aged people living around us. However, little acts of kindness could bring immense joy and satisfaction to these people.

You could visit the local nursing home to spend time with the elderly. Alternatively, you could make time to see an older person living within the community. Spending time with these people makes them feel loved and cared for.

Check Out Your Community’s Website

Make it a daily practice to always check your local town’s website. The local website outlines any upcoming events in your town, including art festivals and dances.

Also, check out planned community meetings, and make sure to attend them. These meetings allow you to meet other people, and you can always make new friends. Additionally, you can always know the latest news about your community.

Volunteer

Taking time to volunteer is among the most productive ways of spending your free time. You could consider visiting the local hospital to put a smile on the patients there. Spending time and talking to patients will make them feel a lot better emotionally. Additionally, you could assist with simple tasks, including feeding and cleaning.

Alternatively, you could visit the local animal shelter to offer help. Usually, these shelters often require extra assistance. You could research online the pet shelters within your neighborhood.

Donate

If you’re not in a position to volunteer, consider donating to a local charity. Donation items include clothes, blankets, shoes, and bags. Additionally, you could buy food for homeless people around your neighborhood.

If you have old books and journals that you no longer read, it will help if you donate them to the community library. Also, you could donate some of your furniture to nursing homes or homeless shelters.

Shop in the Local Stores

Shopping within your neighborhood is an effective way of promoting local business. Small businesses can, therefore, make more sales and profits. Consistent economic growth will further help to improve your local community.

    Daniel Schwab Wyoming holding glasses small

    Daniel Schwab, Founder & Director at TerraWest Conservancy

    Daniel Schwab, of Afton, Wyoming, grew up adventuring in the spring creeks of Star Valley. As he got older, his father and grandfather taught him how to hunt and fly-fish, two activities which further instilled in him an appreciation and love for the environment. Now, as a businessman, Daniel realized that he could weave his passion for environmental conservation into his professional endeavors, thus producing three successful and impactful companies—TerraWest Conservancy, Renegade Wyoming, and Feathered Hook of Jackson Hole. Each of his three businesses prioritize conservation while expanding and improving the local economy. Learn more about Daniel Schwab by visiting his website, linked above.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Ways to Give Back This Year

    by TheFemaleProfessional
    Community//

    Community Leadership: How to Become Involved in Your Local Community

    by Nikolas Velikopoljski
    Community//

    How to Spread Kindness not Coronavirus

    by VEERAH New York
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.