Ways to Find Your Creative Outlet

Sure, you can spend all the time you want staring at the screens in your life, hanging out with friends or plain chillin’. Why not? You work, you deal with the kids, you manage life’s greatest annoyances. You deserve a little time on the tube, the net or lying around.

You’re better off making room for a creative outlet.

CREATIVE OUTLETS

Creativity shouldn’t be set aside to find relief from stress. Creativity is healthy. It fills voids. Health benefits include lowered blood pressure, minimized risk of depression and even better body mass index.

Creativity is important to our mental well-being. An outlet sheds negativity and builds self-esteem through accomplishment. It provides self-discovery and, through focus and relaxation, offers opportunity to organize your innermost feelings and thoughts.

GET STARTED

Creativity has nothing to do with talent. It’s about doing something you enjoy. Sit down with crayons and a coloring book, or pick up a needle and yarn. What brings you joy? What activity doesn’t feel like work? What will challenge your creativity? Join a class or workshop. Schedule time for yourself!

GIVE YOURSELF PERMISSION TO ENJOY YOUR TIME

It’s okay to be the best, but use your creative outlet to just have fun. Your gain should be adventurousness, spontaneity, even silliness. Write children stories or finger paint. Don’t overstress results. Be whimsical and free with creativity!

REMAIN CALM

Your creative outlet will become important and you’ll strive to improve. Make sure to give yourself time to get better. Don’t let the outlet overwhelm you. If creation creates frustration, your outlet becomes a chore. You feel cheated. You stop enjoying the endeavor and quit. If you move on, let it be because the outlet isn’t right for you, not because you hate the process.

KEEP IT CLOSE TO THE VEST

A creative outlet entails knowing your interests and talents. Collages, poetry, origami, knitting, the goal is to find a way to free your spirit through learning, patience and enjoyment.

Creative outlets are about you and your style, preference and talent. It’s self-expression and releasing energy that puts everything else on the backburner. There is no wrong way to be creative and doing it right requires you enjoy the experience.