<strong>Ways to enhance sleep quality for greater productivity </strong>

Our surroundings play an important role in inducing sleep. If you have the habit of switching on your bed lamps, use bulbs that emit light daintily. You can switch off the lights for restoring melatonin a hormone that is necessary for sleep. Using a weighted blanket can keep you comfortable and provide warmth during winters providing quality sleep. You can digitally detox by keeping your phone and other gadgets away from the bedroom, this, in turn, reduces the radiation from influencing your sleep.

Keep yourself warm by closing the window during the night

Do not involve in any kind of discussion or talks that keep you active

Maintain a sleep routine

Take deep breaths and relax

Do not think about anything

Just repose in yourself

Sometimes, we often tend to think about the upcoming projects we have the next day, this alerts our brain, and we become active, which can impact our sleep quality. When you are active throughout the day, you become tired and hence may fall asleep. The environment in the room you sleep can influence your sleep to a greater extent. Try not to keep any commitments during the night that hampers your sleep routine. Do not watch TV or any other sort of entertainment at night, as a thriller, suspense, and other emotional aspects may keep you active during the night affecting your sleep. Keep your room dark for a good sleep, and stay away from constant thoughts that can strike you at night.