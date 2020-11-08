Ways to Deal with Pandemic Anxiety and Paranoia – By Martin Polanco

It is shocking to see how most people are currently absorbed in nervous energy around the globe. Right after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 as a pandemic outbreak, our lives were and continue to be affected much more than we ever could imagine. Even though there is no true cure yet, people have started to go back to the office whilst observing the security protocols and social distancing measures. This has contributed to mass threats and paranoia amongst the youth, adults, and senior citizens. It is necessary to address this situation and remedy it accordingly.

Suggestions by Martin Polanco

Staying in fear for a prolonged time is not suitable for the mind and body. Hence, Martin Polanco has come up with a few useful ways to deal with the excess paranoia from the pandemic.

Face the reality

It is necessary to face reality and understand what the pandemic would bring about in the coming days and months. The virus, when contracted, will affect the lungs and the respiratory system. While some people might recover fast or witness no health hazards, others might develop serious health issues. However, the medical system is trying to help people affected by the virus in the best way they can. You will hear extreme scenarios from the news channels as well as about recoveries. It will help if you stay prepared for both.

Boost your immunity

Consuming herbs and herbal tea, exercising every day, and eating a healthy diet will reduce your stress levels.

Meditation can help to relax

There is no point in living constant fear. It will create issues with the mind and body, such as loneliness, depression, and imbalances in the body. One of the best ways to come out of a continuous loop of fear is to practice meditation. It will help you silence the questioning mind within that continuously generates fearful thoughts. You can meditate once during the day and night to calm your nervous system and bring down an increased heart rate.

Finding joy in daily activities

It is necessary to find joy in the small ritualistic activities performed daily. This will help you stay focused and accomplish your daily chores on time. It will also save you from procrastinating and finding a sense of meaning and purpose in your daily tasks. Whether you are cooking food or watering the plants, you can be less fearful and stay connected with the present moment. It is a good practice that will help you to eradicate your fear and anxiety.

No one knows when the pandemic will be over. You can follow the guidelines mentioned above to stay secure.