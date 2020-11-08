Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ways to Deal with Pandemic Anxiety and Paranoia – By Martin Polanco

It is shocking to see how most people are currently absorbed in nervous energy around the globe. Right after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 as a pandemic outbreak, our lives were and continue to be affected much more than we ever could imagine. Even though there is no true cure yet, people have […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It is shocking to see how most people are currently absorbed in nervous energy around the globe. Right after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 as a pandemic outbreak, our lives were and continue to be affected much more than we ever could imagine. Even though there is no true cure yet, people have started to go back to the office whilst observing the security protocols and social distancing measures. This has contributed to mass threats and paranoia amongst the youth, adults, and senior citizens. It is necessary to address this situation and remedy it accordingly.

Suggestions by Martin Polanco

Staying in fear for a prolonged time is not suitable for the mind and body. Hence, Martin Polanco has come up with a few useful ways to deal with the excess paranoia from the pandemic.

  1. Face the reality

It is necessary to face reality and understand what the pandemic would bring about in the coming days and months. The virus, when contracted, will affect the lungs and the respiratory system. While some people might recover fast or witness no health hazards, others might develop serious health issues. However, the medical system is trying to help people affected by the virus in the best way they can. You will hear extreme scenarios from the news channels as well as about recoveries. It will help if you stay prepared for both.  

  • Boost your immunity

Consuming herbs and herbal tea, exercising every day, and eating a healthy diet will reduce your stress levels.

  • Meditation can help to relax

There is no point in living constant fear. It will create issues with the mind and body, such as loneliness, depression, and imbalances in the body. One of the best ways to come out of a continuous loop of fear is to practice meditation. It will help you silence the questioning mind within that continuously generates fearful thoughts. You can meditate once during the day and night to calm your nervous system and bring down an increased heart rate.

  • Finding joy in daily activities

It is necessary to find joy in the small ritualistic activities performed daily. This will help you stay focused and accomplish your daily chores on time. It will also save you from procrastinating and finding a sense of meaning and purpose in your daily tasks. Whether you are cooking food or watering the plants, you can be less fearful and stay connected with the present moment. It is a good practice that will help you to eradicate your fear and anxiety. 

No one knows when the pandemic will be over. You can follow the guidelines mentioned above to stay secure.

    Martin Polanco

    Dr Martin Polanco founded the first ibogaine clinic in Mexico in the year 2001. He is currently the program director at Crossroads Ibogaine Treatment Center.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Martin Polanco
    Community//

    Has COVID-19 taken wellness back to the basics? By Martin Polanco

    by Martin Polanco
    Martin Polanco
    Community//

    Wellness insights by Martin Polanco: The adoption of healthful habits due to the pandemic

    by Martin Polanco
    Martin Polanco
    Community//

    Nutrition and wellness in the time of pandemic by Martin Polanco

    by Martin Polanco

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.