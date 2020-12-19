Ways to De-Stress While Working

Stress is a natural part of life, and some pressure can be a good thing. In manageable amounts, stress can propel a person to work efficiently and think innovatively. However, too much fear can cripple a person and leave them unable to complete their tasks. Stress is a standard part of every workplace, but it is crucial to managing your fear to be successful in your role. When you feel stress building, try some of these ways to eliminate excess stress.

Meditation

Whether you practice by chanting “om,” clearing your mind, thinking of a simple phrase, or following guided breathing exercises, meditation is sure to help with de-stressing and will put you in a better mindset. For the best meditation, you will want a quiet location, relaxed breathing, a comfortable position, and an open attitude. During meditation, you can observe your thoughts and emotions, but let them pass without judgment. Meditation slows everything down, from your feelings to your heartbeat, and you will naturally feel calmer after a few minutes. A significant benefit of meditation is that it can be practiced anywhere and at any time.

Walking

Sometimes, we can become stressed due to feeling trapped in our work. Taking a walk can help get us away from our duties for a short time and let us experience the world around us again. Breathing in the fresh air, seeing nature, and moving your body are all factors that help you to de-stress. Although a long walk can be beneficial, if you don’t have much time, you can walk around the block and be back quickly. Scheduling a regular walk helps us release the stress that builds up during the day.

Noise

Some people find that the room they are working in is too distracting, causing them to lose focus and stress over meeting deadlines. In many cases, this is due to the excessive noise that pulls a person’s attention. To combat this, try finding white noise tracks online that can drown out distracting noises and mask them with calming ones. Recently, I learned about different “colors” of sound. White noise is a broad range of sounds like a waterfall. Some people are sensitive to white noise, but other frequencies may work, such as pink and brown noise. Pink noise is louder at the low end of the sound spectrum, like a fan’s sound. Brown noise is deeper and lacks the high-frequency sounds. Examples include the sound of a storm or surf. There is probably a distracting color sound that works best for you.

Snack

If you have ever experienced being “hangry,” you know that it can be destructive to your mental health. Sometimes, work can seem impossible to complete on an empty stomach. If you are becoming stressed, think about the last time you ate and consider grabbing a healthy snack. Your snacks should be whole foods. So keep some fruit or vegetables on hand to keep you energized and get rid of the negative feelings of hunger.

Work is an inherently stressful part of life, but it doesn’t need to be crippling to your mental wellbeing. When you feel stress piling on, try out one of these tips before getting to an unmanageable point.

As originally posted on the Hammer Blog at https://www.hamiltonlindley.org/ways-to-de-stress-while-working/Hamilton%20Lindley