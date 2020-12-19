Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ways to De-Stress While Working

Stress is a natural part of life, and some pressure can be a good thing. In manageable amounts, stress can propel a person to work efficiently and think innovatively. However, too much fear can cripple a person and leave them unable to complete their tasks. Stress is a standard part of every workplace, but it […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Hamilton Lindley Destress While Working

Stress is a natural part of life, and some pressure can be a good thing. In manageable amounts, stress can propel a person to work efficiently and think innovatively. However, too much fear can cripple a person and leave them unable to complete their tasks. Stress is a standard part of every workplace, but it is crucial to managing your fear to be successful in your role. When you feel stress building, try some of these ways to eliminate excess stress.

Meditation
Whether you practice by chanting “om,” clearing your mind, thinking of a simple phrase, or following guided breathing exercises, meditation is sure to help with de-stressing and will put you in a better mindset. For the best meditation, you will want a quiet location, relaxed breathing, a comfortable position, and an open attitude. During meditation, you can observe your thoughts and emotions, but let them pass without judgment. Meditation slows everything down, from your feelings to your heartbeat, and you will naturally feel calmer after a few minutes. A significant benefit of meditation is that it can be practiced anywhere and at any time.

Walking
Sometimes, we can become stressed due to feeling trapped in our work. Taking a walk can help get us away from our duties for a short time and let us experience the world around us again. Breathing in the fresh air, seeing nature, and moving your body are all factors that help you to de-stress. Although a long walk can be beneficial, if you don’t have much time, you can walk around the block and be back quickly. Scheduling a regular walk helps us release the stress that builds up during the day.

Noise
Some people find that the room they are working in is too distracting, causing them to lose focus and stress over meeting deadlines. In many cases, this is due to the excessive noise that pulls a person’s attention. To combat this, try finding white noise tracks online that can drown out distracting noises and mask them with calming ones. Recently, I learned about different “colors” of sound. White noise is a broad range of sounds like a waterfall. Some people are sensitive to white noise, but other frequencies may work, such as pink and brown noise. Pink noise is louder at the low end of the sound spectrum, like a fan’s sound. Brown noise is deeper and lacks the high-frequency sounds. Examples include the sound of a storm or surf. There is probably a distracting color sound that works best for you.

Snack
If you have ever experienced being “hangry,” you know that it can be destructive to your mental health. Sometimes, work can seem impossible to complete on an empty stomach. If you are becoming stressed, think about the last time you ate and consider grabbing a healthy snack. Your snacks should be whole foods. So keep some fruit or vegetables on hand to keep you energized and get rid of the negative feelings of hunger.

Work is an inherently stressful part of life, but it doesn’t need to be crippling to your mental wellbeing. When you feel stress piling on, try out one of these tips before getting to an unmanageable point.

As originally posted on the Hammer Blog at https://www.hamiltonlindley.org/ways-to-de-stress-while-working/Hamilton%20Lindley

    Hamilton Lindley Headshot 2019

    Hamilton Lindley, Compliance Manager at Neighborly

    Hamilton Lindley is a loving family man of five, avid sports fan, consumer of great books, and someone who can probably quote you every episode of The Simpsons...ever.

    His work as a lawyer earned him awards from multiple magazines. He has served as President of the Dallas Federal Bar Association, and his practice focused on business litigation—specifically SEC regulations, financial crime analysis, anti-bribery compliance, and internal controls.

    Currently, Hamilton Lindley is a compliance manager for a franchising company where he leads department with energy, enthusiasm, and empathy.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    ways to relieve stress and anxiety
    Community//

    Ways to Relieve Stress and Anxiety [31 Helpful Tips]

    by Luke
    If you are looking for help for stress, breathing exercises can be very helpful.
    Community//

    Breathing Exercises For Managing Stress

    by Matt Boyle
    Community//

    Dr. David Samadi’s advice on turning stress into serenity in the midst of COVID-19

    by Dr. David Samadi

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.