Ways to counter mental stress during Covid19 with tips from Peter DeCaprio

The highly infectious nature of Covid19 and the largely unknown disease with no definite treatment frighten people so much that it leads to deep anxiety and depression. The fear about the disease has set in so deep, which is quite natural considering the destructive power demonstrated. It has become extremely difficult to avoid mental stress that is gripping almost everyone, feels Peter DeCaprio.

Added to this is the problem all face in adapting to the new lifestyle by abiding by various restrictions. It has now been relaxed; do not allow us to lead a worry-free life that we enjoyed before the pandemic. The sense of deprivation only worsens our mental health, which compounds further when the uncertainty about the future leaves us deeply worried. As the pandemic still keeps popping its ugly head, it is hard to ignore its effects on our mental health.

Come out in the open and talk about mental health

The worst thing that can happen is keeping your mental health problems developed during the pandemic under the carpet. Often there is a stigma attached to discussions about mental health which makes us retract into a shell and causes more damage. Remember that you are not alone who is suffering from pandemic-induced stress and anxiety. Come out in the open with the issues you are facing and share them in the right forums so that you can receive some positive solutions by sharing experiences. Join some community that uses the same supporting helpline that you use for psychological counseling and guidance so that you can benefit from it, feels Peter DeCaprio.

Mind what you eat

Mental stress is not only triggered by the surroundings and interactions with people. It also triggers the kind of food you eat. Although you do not have any control over your surroundings, you can indeed control what you eat. Eat the right things that provide enough nourishment to the body to handle the stress better. Typically, a Mediterranean diet is ideal for fighting depression because the ingredients are rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties. Eat many fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, olive oil, and lots of fluids, including fresh fruit juices and water to keep the body hydrated.

Also, know the foods and drinks to avoid. Although green tea is rich in anti-oxidants and coffee is a stimulating drink, restrict its consumption because tea and coffee contain caffeine that can disturb sleep patterns and increase stress. Limit alcohol consumption and shun tobacco.

Have good sleep

Depression interferes with sleep patterns, and most people who suffer from depression suffer from lack of sleep. The fears of the coronavirus are detrimental for calming the mind that can help to induce sleep. Having a sound sleep for 7-8 hours a day allows the body and mind to recover from the stress, and you can start the day on a fresh note. The therapeutic effects of sleep are well known, and you must prepare well before hitting the bed at a fixed time daily so that the brain releases the hormones that induce sleep.

Exercising daily for as little as 20 minutes a day is good enough to fight mental stress.