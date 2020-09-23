Ways to Contribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Every year companies roll out the pink promotions during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, but in 2020 these philanthropic gestures are even more important as many charities are experiencing a steep decline in donations due to the global pandemic and resulting recession. Unfortunately, breast cancer didn’t stop due to COVID and research dollars are needed even more. Here are five smaller companies offering great products that give back in October.

SLEEFS

Founded in 2011, SLEEFS is the go to company for the most stylish compression gear on the market. Its’ designs let everyday athletes rock the same look as some of their favorite sports stars. Over 60 NFL players including, Mack Wilson, Darius Slay and Drew Lock, wear SLEEFS. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, SLEEFS donates 10 percent of all sales in its Pink Collection to the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.

“We all have women in our lives who are indispensable to us,” SLEEFS CEO Jaime Schuster said. “We know how much it would mean to lose one of them, or to even have to go through the battle with breast cancer. This product line is to support our wives, mothers and daughters.”

The SLEEFS Pink Collection includes some of its most popular items like leg and arm sleeves, cleat covers, compression tights and slides. This year there is an array of pink face masks also available.

OneHope Wine

Napa’s OneHope winery is a company that is rooted in giving back. Since 2007, OneHope has donated more than $5 Million to charities around the world, providing meals to over 3 million people fighting hunger, planted a forest in Indonesia to protect the environment, and funded schools for underserved children in Guatemala and more.

During October, OneHope offers its Vintner Collection California Chardonnay Pink Glitter Edition. Every bottle sold helps fund clinical trials to find the cure for breast cancer. The wine boasts great balance and pairs wonderfully with shellfish, soft cheeses or simply as an aperitivo.

Kooty Key

2020 is the year we all became germaphobes. No one wants to touch a door handle or press a button on a credit card reader and with Kooty Key you don’t have to anymore. The company has created a special pink Kooty Key with $1 from every sale during October going to support the Barbara Karmanos Cancer Institute.

The hook shaped Kooty Key is made from an antimicrobial material and can be used to open doors and press buttons. It’s lightweight, small and won’t scratch surfaces. It can attach to a purse, keychain or belt loop. A badge reel makes it easy to extend out from wherever it is attached. It an easily be cleaned with a quick wipe down.

Isabelle Grace

If you want to celebrate and support someone going through breast cancer or a woman who is a survivor, a piece from the Isabelle Grace jewelry collection makes a meaningful gift. The company donates 10 percent year-round, and 20 percent in October from its breast cancer collection to the American Cancer Society.

The jewelry is all hand made, with many items featuring inspirational messages. Choose from items like the Survivor Cuff, hope necklace, Fighter/Survivor Hashtag Cuff, F-Cancer Alphabet bracelet or Pretty in Pearl necklace.

Simitri

Started by designer Gayati Chopra and her sister-in-law, Simitri handcrafts Indian inspired handbags and accessories. Chopra, whose mother is a survivor, is donating 15 percent of all online sales during October to Living Beyond Breast Cancer.

Chopra’s designs are a little bit whimsical and over-the-top. Think ombre chains, translucent sequined beetle patches, bright colors and a lot of sparkle. Every accessory is handmade and cruelty-free. The Ombre Chunky Clutch is one of the most and popular designs.



Five of the following US Soccer team players carried Simitri to the ESPYs last year including Carli Lloyd, Kelley O’Hara, Lindsey Horan, Tierna Davidson and Emily Sonnett.