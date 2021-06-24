Ways to Appreciate Color

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Do you appreciate color? Do you use it to your advantage? Do you work it into your days so that you can move thru them more intuitively? Chances are good that you probably don’t give color a second thought unless it pertains to something you need to prepare for regarding a special occasion. But color does play an important part of our emotional makeup and how we feel at any given time.

I apply color to life in terms of energy and use the seven main chakras of the body as my base. Chakras in Sanskrit means “spinning wheel” and each wheel is a ball of colorful, unseen energy in the spiritual part of us. It nudges us in terms of how we respond or react to things. But that is how I use it. You can use your emotions as your “base,” as there is no right or wrong when working with color. It’s all a matter of choice. I found that choosing the right colors and/or combinations often makes us feel good. When you surround yourself with colors that make you confident, secure, and happy, it raises your vibration, which is a way of saying that it makes you feel good, better. It’s about embracing feelings and the mood(s) those feelings create.

As a general rule, blues and greens will promote immediate feelings of calmness and healing, while overdoing red and black can bring about feelings of discontentment and negativity. Too much of one color is also not helpful, even if you like that color. A smattering of purple can offer you a feeling of bliss, but too much can invoke a connection that that promotes nervousness. Less is more when applying color. Always look to your emotional response to your “canvas” as a whole. Here are some suggestions to help you define the color that is right for you.

Eventually you will find that one particular color will become your defining color and the one you refer to most. The color will change over time and it’s interesting to see how we change along with it.

Keep a journal of how you feel with each color you connect with. If possible, include a snapshot of the final result.
Experiment slowly and expose yourself to the same color over a time period for a more detailed result.
Play around with shades of a color to give you a better idea of the depth of emotion you may experience.
Keep in mind that color placement can also make a difference, so don’t be afraid to have a plain color as your base color because it will be fun to add pops of color to bring out the best vibration.

Be your colorful self and embrace the colors that match your vibration and you can’t help but feel content and happy. Open up to the joy of color. it’s worth the effort.

