Ways That Companies and Corporations Can Support Veterans

Veterans are highly noble persons who made valuable contributions to the safety and security of our country. After service, most veterans often retire to civilian life with no meaningful occupation. Most of them suffer post-traumatic stress disorder, while some remain unemployed. Organizations and companies around us have an opportunity to make a difference in veterans’ lives in various ways.

Providing employment

Veterans who wish to get a meaningful income can be supported by being provided with employment opportunities. Most veterans have professional qualifications that can make them valuable employees in different departments. Offering employment is the best way to support them and ensure that they can provide for their families. It is also a great opportunity to have them seamlessly integrated into civilian life.

Collaboration opportunities

Veterans can also be supported by being offered opportunities to collaborate with organizations where possible. Their previous military training makes them highly disciplined individuals who can make a difference within the workplace. Examples of collaboration opportunities that veterans may harness within organizations include training on teamwork, goal setting, and resiliency.

Supporting their families

Organizations can also choose to support veterans’ families in various ways. Charity organizations, for example, that focus on veteran affairs, can choose to pay tuition fees for veterans’ children. Such a form of support offers great relief to the family. In addition, spouses of veterans can also be supported by being given employment opportunities.

Business capital

Veterans who wish to integrate into the business world by becoming entrepreneurs can also be supported by being provided with the necessary capital. In this regard, financial organizations that offer business capital can come on board to train, mentor, and provide capital to these veterans to ensure that they have an easy time reintegrating back to civilian life.

Even as more service members graduate from the military service and leave active duty to re-enter civilian life, more organizations and companies are coming on board to offer different kinds of support. One of the organizations supporting veterans today is Salesforce, which helps veterans and their families transition from military life to civilian life. Ultimate Software also provides veterans and their families with opportunities to re-enter the civilian workforce by ensuring that they are competently trained to become valuable employees who can be absorbed in any typical workplace.

    Jim Mowrer, Adjunct Professor at Grandview University

    Jim Mowrer is an Independent Consultant and Adjunct Professor who currently lives in the Des Moines Iowa area. He began his political career after completing a number tours in Iraq, and his advisory experience at the time focused on supporting democratic candidates in their policy and campaign decisions regarding the military. He has spent a great deal of time in the Pentagon, working to cut spending and increase efficiency in the military from the top-down. He has long had a deep fascination with politics, and has been involved with many different aspects of the process. He continues to support the political process, and hopes that his work as a professor helps guide new minds towards political activity.

