Embody Your Original Wisdom

Original Wisdom

Original Wisdom is the inherent intelligence in all of us that is rooted in unconditional loving. Living consciously, embodying your Original Wisdom, brings the awareness that we are all connected. That we are all one. Original Wisdom is the recognition that I am you and you are me. That the microcosm makes up the macrocosm. Everyone and everything is a unique individualized expression of the infinite intelligence of the universe. Every one of us is a Spiritual (aka energetic) BEING on a human adventure. We are all simply the same energy expressed and vibrating in different forms and different resonance, yet the ONE energy that we all emanate from is the energy of love. The set point of this can dramatically change the way one relates to themselves and others. It ushers in the knowing that what you give out, is what you get back. What you do to others is what is returned to you.

Authentic Empowerment is the Result of Living Your Truth

Authentic Empowerment is the quality born from inner self-esteem. Inner self-esteem is being safe and secure in who you are and what you know to be true for you. It’s not something found outside of yourself, because it is cultivated through the process of Being – and expressing – the true you – the authentic you – the big part of you that resides outside of time and space. It cannot be fabricated or faked. It is grown only through the expression of this truth through you out into the world. It requires being present, being aligned and taking action in one’s life.

Authentic empowerment is nurtured and cultivated in the following ways:

Radical Acceptance

Radical Acceptance is coming into cooperation with “What Is”. It is the letting go of any wanting to fix, fade, move, hide, alter, deflect or change what is present in our lives right now. This idea is the opposite of resistance or positionality. Acceptance is allowing what is to be what it is. When we can compassionately and willingly accept all of our humanness in its many diverse forms, we can then accept everyone and everything around us. This is the understanding that it’s all perfect. That everything in our lives is necessary to take us to the next stage of our personal evolution. It is seeing ourselves through the spiritual lens – with the knowing that the Soul incarnated in exactly this body, with these parents and this country and circumstances because they are the ideal conditions by which our earth school lesson plan will unfold.

100% Responsibility

As humanity evolves from victimization to freedom, we must each begin with ourselves. When we can let go of the victimhood mentality and blaming of others and move into the Radical Acceptance that our Soul CHOSE this situation, these circumstance and conditions – no matter what they are – we reclaim our sovereignty as Divine Beings. Again seeing ourselves as the creators that we are. This one radical shift of ownership of our lives will empowers us through all of our life’s experiences. Courageously embracing the perspective that everything in life has value – even the so called “negative” experiences – as they present us constantly with the opportunity to learn and grow.

Being Courageous

The smallest steps, the most simple acts, can truly require the biggest leaps of courage. Anytime we face our fear, we are able to transform it. There is a magic elixir that occurs in the traversing of that invisible space between the face of fear and moving to the other side of it. No one knows what will happen in that chasm. It is a place of divine unknowing. Yet it is in the crossing of this terrain that our greatest gifts are born from within. The natural gifts that are latent within us, yet will never blossom without the proper conditions. Perhaps the energy of fear is the sunlight needed to cause the seed to germinate. And it is in the discovery of our innate capabilities that return us to the knowing that we are so much more powerful than what we have been pretending to be.

Life Lived On Purpose

Many of my clients come to me saying that want to “find their purpose”. This was me for more than 40 years, searching, seeking, ultimately refusing to open my eyes to what was right in front of me. Our purpose is simply this: the birthing, the blossoming, and the becoming of our True Self. When we let go of purpose as a destination we become aware that in every moment we are fulfilling our purpose. We find that each choice we make, each decision we choose, are the many individual moments that make up the whole of our life of purpose. When our whole self is in step with Living Consciously, taking 100% Responsibility, Radical Acceptance and Being Courageous these are the Ways of Being that support and promote a Life Lived on Purpose.

Spiritual Integrity

Your Soul came to this life with intentions. Intentions to blossom, to experience, to learn, grow, transform and evolve. When your Soul is guiding you in a particular direction and your logical willfulness is in opposition of that, an imbalance occurs. We are meant to shine. We are meant to be in our joy. We are meant to grow and evolve and blossom. When we are out of alignment with our Soul’s calling, we lack Spiritual Integrity. When we lack Spiritual Integrity, we block and loose energy which results as mental, physical or emotional imbalance.

All six of these Ways of Being are invitations to embody your Original Wisdom more authenticity in one’s life. When living in accordance with these ways, the result is authentic empowerment through inner esteem. A life of loving centeredness in oneself, regardless of any outer uncertainty. This is the path to an empowered, authentic life. For more information on the book Original Wisdom; Harness the Power of the Authentic You click HERE.