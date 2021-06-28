Ways for Dads to Implement Healthy Activities as Pandemic Lockdowns Ease

As lockdowns slow down, and we are finally allowed back into the world again, it’s important for the men in our lives to find time to relax again and improve their mental health. Since we have been used to working from home with Zoom conference calls taking place in our living room, we have forgotten how to separate stress and leisure. Below are some ways for dads to stay healthy physically and mentally while easing back into regular life:

-Why pay thousands for a day at the spa when you can have your own massage at home? The Ekrin B37 is the perfect tool for those looking to improve their health and overall fitness. Whether it’s recovering from a workout, reducing stress, improving circulation, or getting a better night’s sleep, massage guns offer many benefits.

-Hit the beach and do it sustainably with One Shorts from Fair Harbor, the perfect companion for getting active outdoors, lounging at home and everything in between. With each pair of shorts, Fair Harbor recycles 11 plastic bottles. More than 850 million tons (enough to fill 425 million garbage trucks) is projected to be found in our oceans by 2050. Also By 2050, it is estimated that there will be more plastics in the ocean than fish.Square Kånken backpack is enviro-minded, marking World Oceans Day to Raise Funds for Ocean Plastic Reduction. Shade eyes from the sun with Foster Grant blue light glasses, with a patented lens coating technology that blocks approximately 30% of potentially harmful blue light, helping to fight temporary effects of digital eye strain while still providing 100% UVA/UVB lens protection.

-The best way to replenish after a workout is by having a smoothie and the best portable blender currently is the BlendJet 2, perfect for an outdoorsy dude. The addition of healthy ingredients like protein powder, kale, and more will promote muscle gain and can be used to make healthy snacks like almond butter, which helps increase efficiency by promoting a healthy diet and performance by more than 30%. Go for a smart and sustainable option for a personal water purifier bottle with Water-to-Go, which eliminates nasty things that lurk in unfamiliar drinking water: bacteria, parasites, viruses, chemicals, pesticides, heavy metals (including lead) and microplastics, and transforms dirty water to clean water in seconds.

-Running is always the best medicine and 90 Degree by Reflex, summer athleisure wear and workout apparel is a lifestyle brand that combines style, comfort, fit, and performance, for fitness enthusiasts and everyday athleisure.

Throw on some earbuds and listen to your favorite tunes with the Creative Outlier Air V2 with touch controls, 34 hours of battery life, and a built-in microphone for excellent call quality! VOORMI River Run Hoodie is a great option for running, fishing, hiking, camping, designed for those who spend a lot of time outdoors. Thanks to advanced technology, it is one of the lightest full-cover Merino wool hoodies on the market and keeps both sun and sweat off your skin, so you’re protected and dry all day, every day. Skullcandy Push Ultra True Wireless Earbuds allows freedom to move, sweat, explore and handles anything you or nature throw at them. Get them wet, get them muddy, with a wireless charging case has a ruggedized exterior.

-Don’t forget the kiddos! Evenflo’s Pivot Modular 3-in-1 travel system offers a versatile design that grows with your child from infancy to toddler years, configured with up to 6 modes of use, allowing baby to be parent- or forward-facing. It also includes an over-sized storage basket for your summer gear, a canopy so baby can have it made in the shade, and large cruiser tires. Now dad can get his steps in and the kids can ride in comfort. Petunia Pickle Bottom Axis Backpack is perfect for dads who want to keep their style and not be loaded down with a duffle bag for a diaper bag. The bottom potion of the backpack is an insulated cooler, which is perfect for keeping drinks and snacks cold. Grab your Rad Power Bike or a RadMission to cart kids and cargo alike on the RadWagon.

-Picnics are a great way to unwind and get outdoors, and there’s nothing better than having a modern-day picnic basket with RTIC’s Soft Pack Cooler, which holds essentials including, food, beverages and utensils, keeping contents cold for up to 24 hours, tear-resistant, and UV-protected to ensure it does not fade, even on the hottest summer afternoons. Sometimes dad has no time to cook or order food, so a quick and easy option is Lou Malnati’s deep dish and Chicago-style food gifts! The delectable Bake Me A Wish! (BMAW) gourmet gifting company and mouthwatering chocolate treats can be sent overnight with a personalized greeting card to make anyone feel extra appreciated.

-No time to hit the gym? No problem with TRX Home2 System, at-home fitness regime to the next level with adjustable foot cradles, a new sleek design with dynamic in-ear audio coaching and cueing for the ultimate gym in a box, with 80+ workouts across a wide breadth of modalities, including Suspension Training, Cycling, Running, Yoga and High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT). The TRX App acts uses biometric data, audio coaching and cueing to actually listen, adapt and interact with the individual user, providing a truly personalized fitness experience. The app’s audio coaching delivers the experience of working out with a personal trainer, while continuously tracking effort and energy expended, and responding with guidance and motivation throughout the workouts.

-Don’t forget Fido! 10,000,000 pets go missing in the U.S. every year: No dog owner should have to go through that. Fi is like “Find My Friends” and an Apple Watch for your dog, with LTE-M-enabled GPS tracking and step counting. The Fi app is available for iOS and Android. Don’t forget to treat “Man’s Best Friend” year round feeding your dog with PetPlate’s convenient fresh-cooked meal plan subscription with Turkey, Beef, Chicken and Lamb meals all arriving at your door to pamper your pup!

-Get more hours of sleep for more energy and better mood- the Comfort Flex Fit Total Support Pouch boxer briefs, feature sustainable TENCEL lyocell fibers and 100% recycled polyester to reduce landfill waste. The revolutionary line of men’s underwear offers a proprietary, patent-pending pouch construction, including unique breathable mesh inserts, that helps men feel secure, separated and supported.