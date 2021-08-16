Wayne Graham of Homie: “Be available ”

Be available — Real estate is not a Monday-Friday, 9–5 gig. From the get-go, it’s important to understand that you have to always be available and find your balance within that. Transactions can often take place over nights and weekends. This business requires you to move fast and sometimes being responsive the same night vs. the next day determines whether your client’s offer is accepted or not.

As a part of my series about the ‘Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Real Estate Industry’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Wayne Graham.

Wayne Graham is the Head of Real Estate for Homie in Arizona, a tech-enabled real estate company headquartered just outside of Salt Lake City, Utah. Since the company’s launch, Homie became the number one listing brokerage office in Utah, raised millions of dollars in funding, and launched in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, and Nevada, with additional markets to come.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

The path that led me to the real estate industry was anything but traditional, however, customer service has always been the core of who I am. Prior to getting into real estate, I served in the Navy for four years, was a prison guard, school teacher, and school administrator. I told you my path was far from the norm!

I first became interested in the industry when I was a teacher and saw a student’s father at every field trip, school event, etc. and I learned that he was in real estate. At the time, I had zero work/life balance and was intrigued that real estate allowed a flexible schedule and would allow for more time with my family. I eventually decided to switch careers and transitioned to real estate in 2007. It was during the recession and one of the worst times to join the industry but with sheer grit and determination, I’m still here and succeeding in the industry 14 years later. Real estate allowed me to attend all of my son’s field trips and take them to school every morning. Having the flexibility to watch my boys grow up and still be successful in my career has been extremely rewarding and validated my decision to pursue a career in real estate.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

During the recession, I worked for a trustee sales and auctions group helping investors find investment properties. There was one property in particular that I was going to scout for a profit analysis and when I showed up the house was gone, yes GONE! I double-checked the address to ensure I wasn’t at the wrong location and sure enough, I was in the right place. But how does a house just disappear? It turns out the homeowner bulldozed their entire home down to the foundation to spite the bank. This experience takes the cake! To this day, I have never seen anything quite like it. The lesson is to never be surprised in real estate. You think you’ve seen and heard it all but that couldn’t be further from the truth. There are still new situations that happen 14 years into my career that I would never expect to see (which keeps things exciting!)

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote and something I live by every day is “just do the right thing and life will be good.” Call it Karma if you will but I believe if you always do the right thing it will come back to you, both in your professional and personal life.

A few years ago I had a client who was looking for a cabin in the Arizona White Mountains, however, I wasn’t a member of the regional MLS in that area. I talked to two realtors who serviced the area and they refused to pay me a commission for bringing my client up to tour several homes. Regardless of not getting paid, I met them anyway because I truly believe in doing right by my clients. I ended up staying overnight and showed them five homes, which they ultimately didn’t end up purchasing. However, I ended up selling two of their family member’s homes and helped another family member purchase a home. Although my client didn’t end up purchasing their dream cabin, it resulted in three other transactions because they were so appreciative that I was willing to help them regardless of being compensated for it. I truly believe that if you put your client first and do the right thing, life will be good.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Our mission at Homie is a bold one: to make homeownership more affordable and accessible for all. We are constantly structuring our model to ensure we are making homeownership attainable for as many people as possible. We have several programs that work toward the goal of helping our customers save money. Our affiliated mortgage company, Homie Loans™, just recently launched Homie Cash™ which allows clients to submit a cash offer when they normally wouldn’t be able to. The real estate market is more competitive than ever — Homie Cash™ customers will be three times more likely to win their dream home. Homie Cash™ is currently available in Utah and Colorado with additional markets coming soon. Stay tuned!

We also launched our brokerage services and expanded our footprint in Arizona to the greater Tucson area. Homie has been serving the greater Phoenix Metro area since 2018 and has already saved customers more than 7.7 million dollars in real estate commissions.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our mission to make home ownership easy, affordable, and accessible for all is what makes Homie stand out. We use technology to make the process easier, while still offering a full suite of real estate services for a flat fee that puts an average of 10,000 dollars back in the customer’s pocket. Our mission is always going to be about saving our customers money and making homeownership accessible for all.

We had our first million-dollar home sale a few years ago and the savings were significant. The client saved nearly 30,000 dollars and they were able to use those savings to remodel their new home. In a traditional real estate model, those savings would have been paid in commissions leaving the customer to pay even more out of pocket for a remodel. Homie’s disruptive model puts money back in the customer’s pocket regardless of the sale price.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I attribute my real estate success to a former broker and colleague who I met early in my career. Finding a mentor that shares the same value of service as you do is crucial when you join the industry. My mentor showed me more about the real estate industry than I could have ever imagined. From contracts, titles, working with investors, trustee sales and short sales, etc. he taught me how to do it all. I still speak with him weekly and will always see him as my guiding force. I am forever grateful for our relationship and credit all of my real estate success directly to the connections I made through his mentorship.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

I’ve always been service-minded and love meeting new people. One of the things I loved most about my career in education was meeting new students, parents, and teachers and helping them succeed. Real estate is the same way — I get to connect with folks and find out their story, reason for moving, etc. which is one of the most exciting parts of my job.

You are a lifelong learner when you join the real estate industry. No two days are the same and you are constantly learning. If you’re not willing to learn, adjust, and grow, it would be tough to succeed in this industry.

Building lifelong relationships and connections are what I love most about my job. I have clients from over a decade ago that I still keep in touch with and have even been invited to weddings, graduations, and birthdays. There is nothing more rewarding than building trust and a lasting relationship with your clients.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

Realtors aren’t always perceived in the best light. What you see in pop culture and the media isn’t always the most accurate representation of what it’s like to work in real estate. This can be a challenge for those who are new to real estate and learning the realities of the industry aren’t what you see on TV.

The requirements to become a realtor could be improved and a bit more stringent. You can obtain a real estate license by taking a two-week crash course and passing a multiple choice exam with no real field experience. Once a person is licensed, I believe it should be mandatory for brokerages to implement some sort of training for new agents before they begin servicing their own clients. Providing mentorship to new agents including development, guidance, support, and transparency will lead to long-term success. It’s also crucial for new agents to understand the ins and outs of transactions, stay on top of current trends in the industry, and always have their client’s back.

During extreme market conditions like we are experiencing right now, first time home buyers are unfortunately negatively impacted the most. It’s concerning because there is currently no solution to this problem. During a severe housing shortage, it’s nearly impossible for first time home buyers to compete with investors and cash buyers. Perhaps if there was a way to incentivize a seller via a tax break to work with first time home buyers, that could potentially help. It may sound way out of the box but it’s tough to see homeownership become out of reach for many buyers in our current market.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

To me, a fantastic work culture is when you’re working with a team towards the same goal. When collaboration happens, the whole team succeeds. If you are in real estate for the right reasons and passionate about your customers you will achieve great success. From a leadership perspective, I ensure my team knows I always have their back and will do everything I can to make their jobs easier and more efficient. Lastly, transparency is key to have with your team in order to create a trustworthy work environment and culture.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Be available — Real estate is not a Monday-Friday, 9–5 gig. From the get-go, it’s important to understand that you have to always be available and find your balance within that. Transactions can often take place over nights and weekends. This business requires you to move fast and sometimes being responsive the same night vs. the next day determines whether your client’s offer is accepted or not. Commit to it — It’s hard to be successful in real estate if you’re trying to do it part-time. Real estate is all about people — it’s essential to network and meet as many people as you can, which can be difficult to do on a part-time schedule. The nature of the business doesn’t stop, learn how to prioritize your time, create a daily routine, and stick to it. If you’re thinking about starting a career in real estate make sure you’re all in. Set goals — Be careful where you set goals because you might meet them sooner than you think. Goal setting isn’t just about saying you want to make a certain amount of money, it’s breaking that down to determine how many deals you need to close and at what price point of homes. How are you going to differentiate yourself? Start by setting a few goals to get in front of more people and success will quickly follow. Be tech-savvy — In this day and age, it’s a must to be tech-savvy. You cannot do real estate without technology. If you’ve been resistant to it, become comfortable and be willing to learn and adapt. The majority of the real estate process happens through technology. Millennials bought homes more than any other generation last year and more than 80% want a tech-enabled process that includes features like 3D virtual tours and digital floor plans. Gen Z also desires technology in the home buying process. According to a recent study we conducted, 67% of Gen Zers would prefer to use an online app or some form of technology to buy a home. Embrace social media — Especially if you’re just getting started, you have to embrace social media and create a strategy to set yourself apart. Determine how you want to build your business and brand, as well as get in front of the most people. Today’s consumers often begin their search for an agent on social media so make it a priority to have a presence and strategy to stand out from the competition.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Pay it forward. As simple as it may sound, I believe if you do the right thing selflessly, that will come back to you in numerous ways. There are many reasons why you should pay it forward in both your personal and professional life. A few reasons include positive physiological brain changes, decrease negative feelings and stabilize your overall health, improve your confidence, control, happiness and optimism, as well as boost staff morale, teamwork, communication and loyalty. Paying it forward has played a tremendous part in my life and something I strive to live by each day.

