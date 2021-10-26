Wayne Emerson Gregory Jr. on The Importance of Music in Education

Music is a powerful educational tool that can help children develop both cognitively and socially. The benefits of music education can span from early childhood to adulthood. It’s essential to provide as many opportunities for youth as possible.

Music can open up an entirely new world for a child and help them learn how to feel and recognize emotions. Likewise, it can be an excellent way for educators to connect with their students.

Cognitive and Education Benefits

The benefits of music education depend on the type of program and how much time is devoted to it, but the benefits are evident even in short-term programs. It can be challenging to measure music education’s cognitive and social benefits because it is so pervasive across disciplines. Still, research has shown that children with a musical background have higher test scores than those who do not.

The educational value of music is indisputable. Playing a musical instrument has been shown to improve cognitive abilities, such as language and mathematics skills. It can also help children develop empathy for others because it allows them to experience other people’s feelings through the performance and expression of music.

New Lessons

Music education in schools helps kids learn these valuable skills and exposes them to other cultures and new environments, which is a critical component of being educated. When students have a greater understanding of the world around them, they are more likely to accept and tolerate people.

Music teaches kids essential skills, like creativity, patience, self-expression, and various other traits they’ll need later on in life. Music teaches kids what it means to play by society’s rules, which is essential for their development.

There may be times that music class is just a fun time in school, but it’s important to remember that music has tremendous educational value. Other times, it may be the most important lesson that is learned during the school day.

Students need to be allowed to have a diverse education that includes music, and this is why the importance of music education in schools must be recognized now. Many schools are cutting back on music programs or eliminating them, which is detrimental to students.

Article originally published on WayneEmersonGregoryJr.org